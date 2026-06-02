Australia Levels ODI Series Against Pakistan with 41-Run Victory

Australia turned the tables on Pakistan in the second ODI, winning by 41 runs to level the series 1-1. Nathan Ellis shone with the ball, taking 4-33, while Aaron Finch and Cameron Green scored half-centuries for Australia. Pakistan's innings crumbled under pressure from Australia's spin attack.

Australia staged a remarkable comeback at Lahore 's Gaddafi Stadium , levelling the ODI series against Pakistan at 1-1 with a 41-run victory. The match was played on a surface favoring spinners, but it was seamer Nathan Ellis who stole the show, claiming 4-33 in his nine overs, including crucial wickets.

In the absence of key pace bowlers like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitch Starc, Ellis led the Australian attack superbly, helping his team set a challenging target of 232 runs. Pakistan, however, struggled to keep up, being bowled out for 190, thanks to a combined effort from Australia's spin attack, which included Matt Short (3-36), Matt Kuhnemann (1-41), Adam Zampa (1-30), and Tanveer Sangha (1-22).

Only Ghazi Ghori (37) and Shadab Khan (77) offered any resistance, but Pakistan's innings ultimately folded under pressure. Earlier, Australia had been put into bat and faced a challenging surface. Opener Alex Carey fell early, but captain Aaron Finch (51) and Cameron Green (53) steadied the innings, leading Australia to a competitive total. Finch praised Ellis' performance, highlighting his ability to adapt to different pitch conditions





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Australia Pakistan ODI Nathan Ellis Aaron Finch Cameron Green Spin Bowling Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Series Level

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