Australia Maintains Fuel Stability Despite Global Challenges, Says Energy Minister

Energy Minister Chris Bowen assures the public that Australia's fuel supply remains stable, with no need to escalate the national fuel security plan despite global pressures, including potential disruptions from the Persian Gulf. The government is working with fuel suppliers and importers to ensure ongoing fuel availability.

Fuel supply into Australia remains stable, and the government has confirmed there's no need to escalate measures under the national fuel security plan, according to Energy Minister Chris Bowen. Despite ongoing international pressures, particularly concerning potential fuel shortages due to the blockade of oil exports from the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, the government maintains a cautiously optimistic stance.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is currently in Singapore to address long-term fuel security concerns, meeting with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and heads of fuel suppliers as part of a regional mission. The government has taken proactive steps, securing additional fuel imports to mitigate potential disruptions. The nation is currently in the second stage of its four-stage fuel security plan, which involves releasing stockpiled fuel to combat panic buying and assisting importers in acquiring more fuel. The focus remains on maintaining a steady supply chain to avoid the need for more restrictive measures. Bowen emphasized that stage three, which would involve voluntary fuel use measures like carpooling, would only be triggered if supply interruptions occur, which has not yet been the case. Furthermore, stage four, which would introduce rationing, including restrictions on motorists to prioritize essential services, is a distant prospect. Prudent contingency planning is ongoing, with prioritisation for emergency services being a key aspect should the international situation worsen. The government is actively engaged in monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure that fuel availability remains consistent. \The government has secured the support of major fuel importers, Viva Energy and Ampol, for an urgent shipment boost scheme. Under this scheme, taxpayers will guarantee fuel companies’ losses if they buy expensive shipments before sudden oil price falls. This demonstrates a willingness to invest in fuel security to prevent any disruption of supply. The focus is not just on the existing measures, the government is also working in the long term for the improvement of the country’s fuel security. The current situation requires a proactive approach, including the monitoring of the international market for future possible disturbances. \Australia primarily sources its fuel from Asian refineries, which are facing challenges with dwindling storage tanks and limited supply. The Middle East provides over half the crude oil used by these refineries to produce gasoline and diesel. These refineries are actively seeking alternative supply routes from countries like the United States, Canada, and Brazil. Despite these global complexities, and the effects that the geopolitical environment may have on the country’s supplies, the focus remains on keeping fuel readily available to the public. The issues are not only affecting the international market but are also having an impact on the local level, leading to regional fuel outages. On Friday in NSW, a significant number of service stations experienced shortages. 97 of the 2400 service stations were without diesel, and 19 had run out of fuel entirely. Victoria showed a similar pattern, with 41 service stations lacking diesel and 27 without unleaded petrol. Queensland was also affected, as 28 service stations had no diesel and 19 lacked regular unleaded. Encouragingly, the number of outages had decreased since Thursday, which suggests that the interventions are having a positive effect on the supply chain. The government is closely monitoring these metrics and working with the industry to alleviate the pressure on service stations and minimize disruptions





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