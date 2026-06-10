Australia Mandates Data Centre Power Cuts to Protect Grid as AI Demand Surges

Australia's Labor government has announced a triple-lock regulatory framework for new data centres, forcing them to reduce power use during peak times and generate their own energy to avoid straining the grid amid rising AI-driven electricity demand.

The Australian government, led by the Labor party, is implementing a new regulatory framework to manage the rapidly growing energy demands of data centres , particularly those supporting artificial intelligence (AI).

With concerns about grid stability and potential blackouts, the policy will require large data centre operators to reduce power consumption during peak demand periods. Assistant Minister for Science and Technology Andrew Charlton announced a triple-lock set of obligations to ensure that hundreds of planned cloud storage hubs integrate sustainably into the national energy grid.

The approach is designed to prevent data centres from becoming a burden on the electricity system, especially as ageing fossil fuel plants and the transition to renewables increase reliability challenges. Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon will be expected to support grid stability through demand flexibility, effectively becoming a grid asset rather than a strain. They must bring their own generation and pay their full share of grid connection costs to avoid passing expenses onto households and businesses.

Charlton compared the new rules to existing demand management for heavy industry, such as smelters, which are asked to cut energy use on extremely hot or cold days. Under the plan, data centres would power down when the grid is under stress and air-conditioning loads surge nationwide.

Although data centres currently account for only about 2 per cent of electricity use on the east-coast grid, that figure is projected to triple by 2030, roughly equivalent to the total electricity consumption of all homes in Victoria, according to the Australian Energy Market Operator. A second key obligation requires data centre owners to build sufficient energy supply, such as solar and wind farms, to power their operations.

In a high-demand scenario when the centre powers down, the privately generated clean energy could be redirected to households, boosting overall supply. While most states support the direction, Queensland's conservative government has expressed reservations about offsetting demand by investing in additional renewables and storage. Energy Minister Chris Bowen emphasized that data centres are among the largest drivers of new energy demand and the government's aim is to make them an asset to the grid.

The policy is part of a broader national struggle to balance the economic opportunities of AI and large-scale data infrastructure against social risks like job displacement and environmental impact. Hundreds of millions of dollars in data centre investment have buoyed Australia's GDP amid stagnant productivity.

However, unions warn of potential job losses, and debates continue about the sector's massive energy footprint. The government faces competing pressures: it must address voter anxiety about energy reliability and environmental effects while also courting major tech firms seeking rapid regulatory approvals for new facilities.

Charlton, who previously opposed stricter AI regulation proposed by former minister Ed Husic, stressed the need to learn from past mistakes with the gas industry, where Australia prioritized exports over domestic security, leading to higher local prices. He argued that getting the rules right for data centres from the start is crucial to maintaining social licence and fostering a domestic tech industry.

This comes as international developments, including US discussions about sovereign wealth funds and equity stakes in AI companies, and claims that adversaries are using data centre rollouts to fuel social discord, add complexity to Australia's path. Moody's forecasts global data centre investment to reach three trillion dollars over the next five years, underscoring the high stakes





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Data Centres AI Energy Demand Grid Stability Australia Labor Andrew Charlton Demand Response Renewable Energy Chris Bowen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Melbourne's data centre boom sparks fire fearsSerious concerns about an influx of large-scale data centres in Melbourne's west are being raised by Fire Rescue Victoria insiders.

Read more »

Australia's data centre boom risks failing to create jobs and productivity if research and development is underfundedAustralia's top scientific body has warned that the nation's data centre boom may not create jobs and productivity if research and development is underfunded. The researchers have launched a lobbying campaign to encourage more research spending to stop the nation's backward slide.

Read more »

Modi wants Australia’s uranium to power India’s data centre boomAustralia and India struck a historic deal to allow uranium exports in 2014, but there have been only negligible shipments since. That might be about to change.

Read more »

Modi wants Australia’s uranium to power India’s data centre boomAustralia and India struck a historic deal to allow uranium exports in 2014, but there have been only negligible shipments since. That might be about to change.

Read more »