Australia Marks One Million Refugees Settled Since WWII, But Employment Gaps Persist

Australia has resettled one million refugees since World War Two, yet many remain underemployed or unemployed due to barriers like qualification recognition and employer misconceptions. Targeted programs aim to bridge the gap.

Australia has resettled one million refugees since the end of World War Two, a milestone that highlights the country's long-standing commitment to humanitarian protection. However, despite this achievement, many refugees continue to face significant barriers to meaningful employment, leaving them underemployed or jobless even when they possess valuable skills and experience.

This disconnect between refugee qualifications and labor market outcomes has become a pressing issue, especially as migration debates intensify across the political spectrum. Natalia Akulova, a 36-year-old mother of two from Ukraine, arrived in Australia as a refugee in 2022. She brought with her university degrees, years of professional experience in information technology, and a strong desire to rebuild her career. Shortly after arriving, she visited the Sydney Opera House, fulfilling a long-held dream.

This month, she graduated from a pilot employment project run by the opera house, designed specifically to help skilled refugees enter the workforce. The eight-week cadetship boosted her confidence in job interview skills and networking. Akulova now works full-time, but her journey was not easy. For four years, she struggled to find work that matched her qualifications, a common experience among refugees.

The broader context is that migration has become a contentious political issue in Australia, with debates over housing affordability, infrastructure, and population growth dominating public discourse. The Opposition has proposed capping net overseas migration to the number of new homes completed each year, arguing that migration levels should align with housing supply.

Meanwhile, anti-migration rhetoric is rising, with some populist parties gaining ground in polls. Professor Betina Szkudlarek from the University of Sydney Business School researches the systemic challenges skilled refugees face. She warns that increasing anti-migration sentiment could negatively impact refugee employment. Misconceptions among employers about refugee workers persist, despite evidence that refugees are highly motivated and skilled.

Among the key barriers are difficulties in having overseas qualifications recognized, language barriers, and a lack of local work experience. Research from the Australian Institute of Family Studies shows that many refugees who held managerial or professional roles before arrival experience occupational downgrading.

For example, 30% of employed refugee women and 19% of men worked in managerial or professional roles before coming to Australia; after ten years of residency, those figures drop to 17% and 10% respectively. Lead author John van Kooy emphasizes the need for employers to develop capacity to support diverse backgrounds. Language and visa processing delays also interrupt career continuity. In response, some employers are creating targeted programs.

The Sydney Opera House cadetship aims to provide a pathway to permanent employment. Senior manager Prinisha Naidoo says the organization hopes to continue the program. IKEA Australia runs a Refugee Workforce Inclusion program, which started as a pilot in 2020 and is now permanent. Ukrainian refugee Iryna Yarmoliuk joined IKEA through this program three years ago and was recently promoted to customer experience coordinator.

She initially doubted herself but found that calming angry customers was a skill she could learn. Harriet Pope, who oversees IKEA's program, says creating progression opportunities is central to its success. These initiatives show that with proper support, refugees can overcome employment barriers and contribute significantly to the Australian economy and society





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