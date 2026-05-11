With the World Cup on the horizon and the battle for Olympics qualification, Australia has assembled squads for upcoming tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh, including exciting teenager Ollie Peake, Sheffield Shield Player of the Year Liam Scott, Joel Davies, Mitch Marsh, and Travis Head, who will travel to Bangladesh for the 2028 Olympics bid. Read on for more details.

Inglis goes BANG, but Lucknow lose | 00:56 Australia names squads for Pakistan and Bangladesh tours, Exciting teenager Ollie Peake, Sheffield Shield Player of the Year Liam Scott, Billy Stanlake, and Riley Meredith have been named in Australia n squads for an ODI series against Pakistan and T20 series against Bangladesh .

Joel Davies, Andrew Symonds Award winner, named in the squad for T20s against Bangladesh. Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, and Xavier Bartlett named in squads for Bangladesh and Pakistan tours. Tanveer Sangha, Mitch Marsh, and captain of all three squads





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