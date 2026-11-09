Australia Test batting spots open for New Zealand and India tours

Australia's Test batting line-up is in flux for the New Zealand series and India tour, with Marnus Labuschagne likely to be axed and several contenders competing for spots.

Australia's men's Test batting line-up is in a state of flux heading into the four-match series against New Zealand, beginning next month. Marnus Labuschagne is likely to be axed from No.3 after a disappointing series in South Africa.

The No.6 or No.7 slot, depending on where Alex Carey bats, is also up for grabs. Peter Handscomb, Kurtis Patterson, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis and Sam Konstas are among those competing for spots in the Australian Test batting line-up this summer. Matt Renshaw was elevated into the opening role for the final Test in South Africa, but it is unclear whether he remains there for the home campaign or returns to the middle order where he had great success.

Also read Residents vote in New Zealand's knife-edge election | Morning News Bulletin 7 November 2026

Travis Head and Cameron Green are expected to retain their spots. Josh Inglis delivered a swashbuckling first-innings century at Newlands after being a late replacement for Steve Smith. While Smith is expected to be fit after dealing with a neck issue, he is resting at his base in New York and still needs to prove his fitness. Much rides on the next round of Sheffield Shield matches, beginning Wednesday, and the three-match ODI series against England, beginning Friday in Perth.

Selectors Eye Heavy Duty India Tour

Selectors are also turning their attention to the heavy-duty Test tour of India from January. In total, Australia has 10 Test matches scheduled over little more than three months. From the start of the Perth Test against New Zealand, that amounts to 50 days of cricket in 96 days if all matches go the distance.

Advertisement

Sam Konstas will play Test cricket again, but close Shield observers say a return this summer to partner Travis Head at the top of the order may be too soon for the 21-year-old. He made thumping scores of 67, 71, 151 not out and 149 for Australia A and NSW, but returned to earth with a thud, scoring just 5 and 2 against Tasmania.

Former Test captain Mark Taylor says Konstas is near the top of my list for a recall. Having failed with an overly aggressive approach in his first stint, Konstas now has a more composed temperament and a simplified game. He will put pressure on selectors if he goes big against the Redbacks.

Nathan McSweeney Faces England Conundrum

Nathan McSweeney faces the old England conundrum of being regarded as a future Test captain but has yet to prove he can forge a spot as a blue-chip batsman. He was let down by selectors when told to open against India in his sole series, an unfamiliar role he failed in, and is seen as a No.3 or middle-order batter.

He has a one-day century and two Shield half-centuries this summer but is only averaging 33 since the start of the 2024-25 season. He needs to slap down a major score. Jack Clayton was endorsed by Usman Khawaja as a strong Test candidate in a summer when he is second on the Shield run-scoring list with 303 runs at 75.75.

The classy left-hander, who typically bats at No.4, has a century against Victoria, the seventh of his first-class career, plus scores of 66 and 37 not out against South Australia and an 88 against WA. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, Clayton has 1,408 runs at 46.93. At 27, he is in the prime of his career and can also bowl left-arm spin. Beau Webster, the 200cm all-rounder, may have played the last of his 12 Tests.

Beau Webster And Kurtis Patterson Struggle

He struggled to have an impact with either bat or ball in his two Tests in South Africa before being dropped ahead of the Cape Town clash. He has done some nice things since his shock Test debut against India in 2025, but will find it tougher to return should Cameron Green resume bowling. Kurtis Patterson, 33, may be counted against by age.

Advertisement

The NSW left-hander has a Test century to his credit and has averaged more than 45 since the start of the 2024-25 season. In another world, he would have played more than the two Tests he managed in 2019. He has a century against WA this summer but cannot afford to fail against the Redbacks. Peter Handscomb has failed to pass 39 in six first-class innings this summer.

He is a long-shot to win a Test recall, having played the last of his 20 Tests in 2023. His skill on turning wickets will weigh on selectors' minds when they pick the squad for the five-Test tour of India. India, however, appears a better option. At 35, age is also against the Victorian.

Travis Head Endorses First Class Cricketers

Travis Head recently name-checked him when declaring strong Test teams deserved to have senior players as replacements. It's great that we've got a strong Test team. It's great that that means that we know that our next guys in are hardened first-class cricketers. If you look at the guys that you guys talk about, it's the Kurtis Pattersons of the world, the Peter Handscombs.

I'm going to miss people, but guys that have played a lot of first-class cricket, Head said. Australia's batting coach concedes the incumbent Test No.3 will be axed, but a strong showing at the Gabba, should he play, may give selectors pause to at least rethink.

However, three years without a Test ton means he has run out of credits. He needs to work out which stump is best to take strike on. Sam Harper was a surprise squad call-up for South Africa despite being Victoria's Shield player of the year last summer. He would have liked more runs against Queensland last week in his newish role as an opener and can ensure he remains in the Test conversation against WA.

Josh Inglis returned to the Test side in a blaze of glory with a dashing first-innings century at Newlands after Smith was a late scratching. Cooper Connolly returned to the Test side at Newlands where he made 29 and 0 at No.7 and took a wicket with his left-arm finger spin. He has been chosen in Australia's white-ball squad to face England, so the left-hander will miss the next Shield round.

Selectors see the 23-year-old as a key plank of the future, but he has yet to post a first-class century, averaging 39.4 in 14 first-class games. He would relish playing in front of family and friends in the series opener.