Australia-New Zealand Tax Comparison and Housing Prices

Australia's finance minister encourages Australian business owners to consider moving from New Zealand to Australia to benefit from lower taxation, contrasting with New Zealand's lack of a capital gains tax and re-introduction of negative gearing. Meanwhile, New Zealand's finance minister talks up its fiscal policies to Australians, attracting more New Zealanders to leave New Zealand for Australia.

New Zealand 's finance minister encourages Australia n business owners to cross to New Zealand to enjoy lower taxation, in contrast to Australia 's tax policies, which have a capital gains tax and reintroduced negative gearing .

The New Zealand Labour government abolished negative gearing, blaming it for stagnant housing prices and increased rents, but the policy was reinstated following the election of a conservative coalition government. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, however, proposed a comprehensive housing package, including a shared equity program and the Housing Australia Future Fund. New Zealand's finance minister, Nicola Willis, urges Australians to move to New Zealand to benefit from its lack of capital gains tax and pro-growth policies.

New Zealand continues to attract Australian residents. Former Australian prime minister Paul Keating defends the government's alterations, pointing to capital gains tax as a preference for capital over wage and salary income. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor dismisses Keating's statement as nonsense. Labor changes to negative gearing limit the tax break to new residential builds from July 2017, but those already negatively gearing investment properties can continue until they relinquish the asset





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New Zealand Australia Taxation Housing Prices Capital Gains Tax Negative Gearing Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister Christopher Luxon Chris Hipkins Australia's Housing Prices Negative Gearing Study New Zealand First Australian Capital Gains Tax Anti-Red Tape Nest Tax Reconciliation Therapy Benefit Tax Labor Changes Negative Gearing Anthony Albanese Paul Keating Opposition Leader Angus Taylor

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Luxury Farm Stay Offers Authentic Farm Life and High-End Accommodation in New ZealandThe estate, named one of the World’s Greatest Places of 2026, combines luxury villas, fine dining, and outdoor adventure with the day-to-day realities of a working farm. It also has extensive gardens that grow everything from wombok cabbage and cauliflower to tomatoes and basil.

Read more »

Australia's Oil and Gas Industry Responds to Tax Inquiry with Spike in AdvertisingThe main lobby group for gas companies boosted its media expenditure significantly as the proposed 25 per cent tax on oil and gas exports gained support. The ad blitz also targeted the government's focus on boosting Australia's petrol and diesel supplies, which in part come from the nation's gas exports.

Read more »

Kylie Gillies explores New Zealand’s booming culinary sceneLocal restaurants are quietly preparing as anonymous inspectors arrive to discover the best eateries.

Read more »

Australia's Estate Duty Debate: Challenges in Raising Tax and Political ResistanceThe article discusses the controversy surrounding the changes to capital gains tax and negative gearing, which may impact housing prices. It highlights the conservative media's fear-mongering campaign about a 'death tax'. However, the article also mentions the need to target rich gas companies for more revenue and the challenge of raising enough tax revenue due to political resistance and the potential cost of implementing measures like estate duties.

Read more »