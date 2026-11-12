Albanese Defends Australia Climate Record as UN Pushes Fossil Fuel Action at COP Summit

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended Australia as a climate leader while the UN pushed for stronger fossil fuel action at COP, as Russia-Ukraine talks ended without a breakthrough and investor loans plunged 30.6 per cent.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has insisted Australia is playing its part as a climate action leader, as the head of the United Nations pressures Australia and COP31 host Turkey to push a more ambitious agenda on fossil fuels at this year's climate conference.

Outgoing UN Secretary-General António Guterres told world leaders that fossil fuels must go the way of the dinosaurs. Energy Minister Chris Bowen, who is presiding over negotiations, called on more than 190 nations to rapidly ramp up electrification rather than focus on fossil fuels, hoping to sidestep a bitter fight at this year's conference. Albanese addressed the opening ceremony of the COP leaders summit minutes after Guterres spoke, declaring it an historic moment for my country.

Also read Albanese joins COP talks, Teals raise funds, Hegseth slams impeachment, Russia-Ukraine talks held

The summit comes as Labor looks for billions in spending cuts to lower inflation after five rate hikes this year, spurred by the war in Iran, the data centre boom, high federal and state spending and weak domestic productivity. In Abu Dhabi, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a large exchange of prisoners of war as two days of US-mediated talks concluded with no major breakthrough on ending Moscow's nearly five-year-old full-scale invasion.

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The talks lasted just under two hours on Wednesday UAE time, after a four-hour session the previous day. Hopes had been low for any significant development in the first meeting in nine months between the delegations. Russia and Ukraine have from time to time swapped POWs but have remained far apart in their demands for accepting a peace settlement. US officials say they are determined to revive Washington's peace efforts that so far have failed to deliver significant results.

Both sides confirmed the prisoner exchange, though neither announced progress on broader peace terms. In Australia, half of a major retail chain's stores will close after the Christmas trading period. Shoppers and workers voiced their fury at rising prices and soaring rents, adding pressure on the government amid the inflation fight.

Australia's Housing Market Shifts as Investor Loan Figures Plunge

Labor frontbencher Amanda Rishworth said fewer investors buying existing homes was a good thing, as she defended the government's budget tax changes and the plunge in investor loans that has followed. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released yesterday showed loans to investors dropped by 30.6 per cent in the three months to September. Rishworth said many factors affected the cyclical housing market, and that Labor was committed to getting first home buyers into the market.

When it comes to this data that we've got in front of us, what we've seen, if you drill down into it, is a concentration of that reduction being in investors buying existing houses, the employment minister told Radio National. There's been a shift to investors investing in new housing, and that's a good thing because that does add to supply.

Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations Amanda Rishworth has urged David Jones to redeploy as many of its employees as possible following news the company told staff and suppliers. It's obviously a very difficult time for those workers, and certainly I would urge David Jones to work with its workforce to look at how many of those workers can get redeployed in other stores, she told ABC's Rishworth said it was likely mass job losses would become more commonplace as companies relied more heavily on technology and AI to automate workplaces.

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Employment Minister Warns of Rising Automation, Urges Workforce Support

It's really important to ensure when technology gets rolled out that people are supported, upskilled, and able to still receive that employment. We haven't seen mass disruption as of yet. That's not to say we don't need to continue monitoring this.

Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie says it is a great privilege and responsibility to wear the baggy green, and that Australian captain Pat Cummins should call a press conference to address Khawaja's claims that the whole team knew about a 2018 ball tampering plot during a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town. Khawaja is either telling the truth or he's not.

Senator Calls for Cummins to Address Khawaja's Ball Tampering Claims

I think it's a real disappointment that he's not fronting up and backing his version of the truth in with you today. At the end of the day, and this is a question for Cummins, you know, leadership is about courage, she told the show. McKenzie said there would be grave consequences if Khawaja had lied, and that Australia's defamation laws would protect the players who were telling the truth. We have defamation laws for a reason.

I mean, we can't have our cricket team under this sort of cloud, people running, dropping the bomb, and then running for cover. The combination of climate diplomacy, geopolitical talks and domestic cost-of-living anger frames a busy news day across Australia and overseas.