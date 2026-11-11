Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is traveling to Turkey to join Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen at UN climate negotiations. Meanwhile, the Teals are fundraising before new donation caps, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth slams impeachment proceedings, and Russia and Ukraine hold their first US-mediated talks in nine months.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on his way to Turkey to join Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen at the UN annual climate negotiations. Bowen has signalled he would like an agreement on electrification to be part of a final COP cover text.

India, the world's third-largest greenhouse polluter, has already opposed the proposition. The talks are part of the UN's annual climate negotiations. In Australia, the Teals are scrambling to raise millions before new donation caps take effect. They have accused Labor and the Coalition of rigging the rules to protect themselves.

Also read Thomas Massie Files Eight Articles of Impeachment Against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The fundraising rush comes ahead of the controversial new rules. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth slammed the impeachment proceedings against him as a politically motivated stunt by a disgruntled politician. Hegseth insisted all his actions in office had been legal. He cited the war in Iran and extrajudicial killing of suspected drug traffickers in international waters as examples.

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In Florida, a suspect identified as Markle was in custody awaiting a hearing in federal court in Tampa. First assistant US attorney Bill Essayli said Markle was arrested shortly after he cut off the ankle bracelet at 1.45am on Tuesday US time. Markle's arrest last week followed the seizure of approximately 78 items in storage in the Los Angeles area. The items included slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse images.

Russia Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia and Ukraine held their first US-mediated talks in nine months on ending the almost five-year war. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting very productive. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the session was constructive and quite substantive. Hopes of ending Europe's biggest conflict since World War II are tempered by the absence of any significant breakthroughs in three previous rounds of talks this year.

There is nothing to suggest a new posture that would lead to a breakthrough. However, circumstances surrounding the talks have been changed by the outcome of the US midterm elections and increased pressure on Russia's wartime economy. Moscow is also seeking to break Ukrainians' will as another winter sets in by ramping up its battering of the country's power grid. Neither Rubio nor Zelensky attended the talks in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The session lasted four hours and another is scheduled for Wednesday UAE time. The talks in Abu Dhabi mark the first US-mediated session in nine months. The meeting lasted four hours. Another session is scheduled for Wednesday UAE time.

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Neither Rubio nor Zelensky attended the talks. In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on his way to Turkey. He will join Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen at the UN annual climate negotiations. Bowen wants an agreement on electrification to be part of a final COP cover text.

India, the world's third-largest greenhouse polluter, has already opposed the proposition. The Teals are scrambling to raise millions before new donation caps take effect. They have accused Labor and the Coalition of rigging the rules to protect themselves. The fundraising rush comes ahead of the controversial new rules.

Hegseth and Markle Legal Cases

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth slammed the impeachment proceedings against him as a politically motivated stunt by a disgruntled politician. Hegseth insisted all his actions in office had been legal. He cited the war in Iran and extrajudicial killing of suspected drug traffickers in international waters as examples. In Florida, a suspect identified as Markle was in custody awaiting a hearing in federal court in Tampa.

First assistant US attorney Bill Essayli said Markle was arrested shortly after he cut off the ankle bracelet at 1.45am on Tuesday US time. Markle's arrest last week followed the seizure of approximately 78 items in storage in the Los Angeles area. The items included slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse images.