Todd Russell, Beaconsfield mine survivor, dies aged 54; mortgage holder confidence hits record low after RBA rate hike

Tasmanian Beaconsfield mine disaster survivor Todd Russell has died at 54, while ANZ-Roy Morgan data shows consumer confidence among mortgage holders has fallen to its lowest level on record after the RBA's latest rate hike.

Todd Russell, one of the two Tasmanian miners who survived the 2006 Beaconsfield mine disaster, has died at the age of 54 after an undisclosed physical illness, his family confirmed.

Russell was trapped underground with Brant Webb for five days after a rockfall on Anzac Day in 2006. The pair were initially presumed dead after the body of another miner was found among the rubble. Russell and Webb were discovered alive inside the basket of the vehicle they had been working in. Rescuers made contact with them five days after the collapse.

Also read RBA warns AI boom could push up interest rates and compete for workers

The dramatic rescue drew international attention. Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff paid tribute in a statement posted on social media this morning. Vale Todd Russell. Thoughts this morning are with Todd's loved ones and everyone who had the absolute pleasure of knowing him, he said.

Russell had detailed his battles with mental health in interviews in 2022 and 2024, saying he had sought professional help to deal with the trauma following the mine collapse. On November 3, he posted to social media to announce that years of pain, uncertainty, appointments, treatments, setbacks, and endless battles plus the emotional exhaustion of having to pick myself up time and time again, have left me with nothing left to give.

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Mortgage holders confidence hits record low

Consumer confidence among people paying off a mortgage has fallen to the lowest level on record after the Reserve Bank's most recent interest rate hike. The ANZ-Roy Morgan weekly measure of consumer sentiment, released this morning, showed overall confidence among the nation's army of shoppers fell by almost five per cent. It is now at its third-lowest level since the measure began in 1973.

But among people with a mortgage, confidence dropped to the lowest level since it started being tracked on a weekly basis in 2008. ANZ economist Sophia Angala said the RBA's move to take the cash rate to an 18-year high of 4.85 per cent last week was a key factor in the drop. Together, elevated rates and historically weak confidence are likely to weigh on household spending, she said.

Salvation Army exits residential aged care

Other measures of current and future financial conditions both fell, but there was some positive news, with expectations about inflation easing slightly. More than 1500 aged care residents at 19 facilities around Australia will be left without a provider after the Salvation Army announced it was pulling out of residential aged care after more than 100 years. The Salvos made the announcement over the weekend.

Territorial commander Commissioner Miriam Gluyas said in a statement that the decision has not been an easy one. Nearly 2000 people receiving care at home from the Salvation Army would also be affected, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph. The charity said it was seeking a new provider to take over its services following a review of costs, and that the search could take up to two years.

Retirement villages and independent living units are not affected, except at Woodport in Erina, NSW and Riverview Gardens in Riverview, Queensland. The Salvation Army cited the significant capital investment required to upgrade its aged care homes, growing governance and operational demands, and the need to maintain standards of care exceeding community expectation as the main reasons behind the decision.

Charlie Kirk assassination trial set for 2028

Commissioner Gluyas said a provider focused solely on aged care would be better placed to invest in the future of these services. South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas is leading the states in demanding the federal government invest more in aged care. The man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk will stand trial in the northern hemisphere summer of 2028, a Utah judge has ruled. Lawyers for defendant Tyler Robinson, 23, proposed a trial starting in 2029.

But District Judge Tony Graf faced pressure from Kirk's family and supporters, including US President Donald Trump, to speed up court proceedings that have already lasted more than a year. Robinson has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder in the killing of Kirk, 31, as the activist spoke to several thousand people at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

Wall Street rallies as oil prices drop

Nvidia, one of Wall Street's most influential stocks, sank in overnight trading, even though the US stock market rallied and recovered most of its big loss from last week as oil prices swung lower. The S&P 500 jumped 2.3 per cent for a second straight gain following a wipeout on worries that Democratic victories in the US midterm elections could lead to a slowdown in the construction of AI data centres.

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The best day for the index since April has it sitting just 3.4 per cent below its all-time high set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average leaped 1104 points, or 2.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite rose 2.7 per cent. The Australian sharemarket is set to jump, with futures pointing to a rise of 96 points, or 1.1 per cent, at the open. The ASX edged up 0.9 per cent.

Stocks broadly got a lift from a 5.8 per cent drop for the price of a barrel of Brent crude to $US92.57. It has been coming down from more than $US112 at the start of the month amid uncertainty about what will happen with the war with Iran. Nvidia fell 4.3 per cent.

The chip company said it was investigating its CEO, Jensen Huang, after he acknowledged an intimate relationship with a business executive whom US intelligence determined was gathering information for China. Nvidia's board said it had no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised but that its inquiry would examine all available information. Trump, at his snap news conference, said he spoke with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang earlier today to see if he was okay.

He said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy, Trump said. The president was vague when asked when he found out about the allegations concerning Huang's affair. Asked whether he read a memo on which he was reportedly briefed last year, Trump said: It could have been mentioned. Certainly, it didn't make much of an impact on me.

US President Donald Trump called a snap news conference at the White House just now. Ultimate Fighting Championship chief executive Dana White has joined him in the press briefing room, a couple of days after the president floated appointing White as his new press secretary, which was apparently a joke. Trump is defending his record on the war in Iran.

He says he doesn't believe further military action will be necessary but the US is locked and loaded in case it is required. Australians should have the right to sue big tech platforms for causing them harm, Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young has said. The eSafety Commissioner needs to have the laws in place to hold them to account for systematic mistakes and errors, and companies that are flouting the rules, she told ABC's Glenn Campbell.

Hanson-Young called for laws similar to those in the US, which enable individuals and groups to take action against platforms for inflicting harm. In the United States, where big actions have taken place, it's because civil society community groups have been able to take action against these big tech companies, Meta, TikTok, and others. And we think Australians should have the same rights as they do in America, she said.