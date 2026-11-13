Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen defends taxpayer-funded free coffees at COP31 as petrol prices drop nearly 22 cents and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns.

Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen has defended the cost to Australian taxpayers for his trip to this year's COP31 summit in Turkey, including tens of thousands of dollars spent on offering free coffees at the conference.

He told reporters yesterday it was originally Opposition Leader Angus Taylor's idea to make the offering back when he was minister for energy in 2021. Greta Thunberg slammed Australia's net zero pace as she broke her recent boycott of COP conferences to denounce this year's leadership for losing control of rising temperatures. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned. No further details were immediately available.

Also read Nvidia board meets to decide whether to oust CEO Jensen Huang after affair admission

In Washington, US President Donald Trump said the US does not need a deal with Iran. He directed Vice President JD Vance, who has played a role in efforts to resolve the war, to focus his complete and total attention on alleged crime and corruption in Democratic-run cities and states. The Wall Street Journal reported that Vance was considering face-to-face peace talks with a hard-line Iranian security official.

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Trump Directs Vance On Iran And Cities

This came a week after the vice president blamed the costly war with Iran for Republicans' midterm elections drubbing. Trump wrote on social media: We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait!

He was referring to the Strait of Hormuz. Vance has long been seen as sceptical of the war the US and Israel launched on Iran in February. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Australian motorists are finally seeing some relief at the petrol pump, new analysis shows.

Australian Petrol Prices Fall

Steep falls in global oil prices are starting to flow through to service stations, wiping roughly 20 cents a litre off local fuel costs so far this month. For the first time since August, average petrol and diesel prices have started to tumble nationwide. This is driven by a sharp 20 per cent drop in the cost of Tapis Crude, Australia's regional oil benchmark, over the past fortnight.

NRMA figures to be released today show the national average for regular unleaded has fallen by almost 22 cents since late October to $2.23 a litre. Diesel prices, meanwhile, have fallen by more than 20 cents to $2.71 a litre. At some service stations, unleaded has now dipped back below the $2 mark. The price retreat comes as markets are responding to a long-awaited lift in Middle East oil shipments and signs that Donald Trump wants to de-escalate.

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The COP31 summit in Turkey has drawn criticism over costs, with Bowen pointing to Angus Taylor's prior support for the free coffee initiative. Greta Thunberg's return to COP events after a boycott highlighted her concerns about global temperature rises. Nvidia's Jensen Huang has resigned, though no additional information was provided. Trump's comments on Iran and his directive to Vance underscore ongoing tensions.

Vance's potential talks with an Iranian security official were reported by The Wall Street Journal. The vice president has been skeptical of the war launched by the US and Israel in February. Trump's social media post emphasized financial gains and control of the Strait of Hormuz. Petrol price drops are a welcome change for Australian drivers.

The national average for unleaded fell to $2.23 a litre, with diesel at $2.71. Some stations now offer unleaded below $2. The decline follows a 20 per cent drop in Tapis Crude prices and increased Middle East oil shipments. Markets are also reacting to signals of de-escalation from Trump.