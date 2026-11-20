US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for about 90 minutes at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen and issued a four-point joint statement on peace, nuclear arms and global stability. The summit produced no confirmed concrete commitments on Ukraine or Iran.

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for historic three-way talks at the lakeside Kylin Villa in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Thursday afternoon.

Xi hosted the unprecedented summit, which lasted around 90 minutes behind closed doors. Seated at a large round table, the three leaders cast themselves as peace brokers capable of ending wars, reining in the nuclear arms race and securing global stability. Xi sat at the centre of the table with Trump and Putin on either side, projecting the image of a coordinating powerbroker.

Also read Trump, Xi, and Putin Hold Historic Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen

Joint Statement On Nuclear and UN Reform

Trump said in a brief statement before reporters were excluded from the room: We are really making history. No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement. Following the meeting, China and Russia released a broadly worded four-point joint statement that they said the three leaders had agreed to during their talks.

It included an agreement to reform the United Nations, increase the supply of petroleum, and affirm the view that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. It said the leaders also agreed that the International Criminal Court must not abuse its authority and that state officials must have immunity. The ICC in 2023 issued an arrest warrant for Putin, and Trump has been repeatedly critical of the body.

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However, it is unclear whether they landed any major concrete commitments, including on the wars in Ukraine or Iran, or agreed to hold future trilateral discussions. Experts have generally held the low expectation that the summit would produce little more than a photo-op. The US side has not yet released its summary of the meeting.

Xi Jinping Calls for World Without Nukes

Both Trump and Putin put Ukraine on the agenda in their opening remarks, while Xi called for a world without nuclear weapons, according to China official Xinhua news agency. Xinhua cited Xi as telling the other two leaders that nuclear weapons should be comprehensively prohibited and completely destroyed, describing them as a Damocles Sword hanging over humanity. Xi opened the talks by saying history showed that when major powers were at peace, the world was safe.

When major powers fight, the world falls into turmoil, Xi said. He notably avoided mentioning Ukraine, reflecting Beijing reluctance to be seen as brokering a deal without Kyiv at the table. Western analysts will meet Xi remarks with scepticism, saying Beijing has previously shown little interest in curbing its stockpile of 600 nuclear warheads when the US and Russia possess more than 5000 warheads each.

Trump said the US, Russia and China were uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons stockpiled by countries. It is quite frankly a very hard thing to do because once you have the nuclear weapons, it is very hard to not have them. It is very hard to give them up as the leader of a country, Trump said.

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Trump And Putin Discuss Ukraine War

In his opening remarks, Putin said the three countries had numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine. He was widely expected to push for favourable terms to end his war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year. Trump revealed he and Putin had already had a long discussion on the issue when they held impromptu bilateral talks for 40 minutes earlier on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The Kylin Villa summit overshadowed the two-day APEC forum, which Trump used as a platform to project his camaraderie with his authoritarian rivals. Following the Shenzhen talks, Trump called into a meeting in Berlin between US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, alongside more than 40 European leaders supporting Ukraine war effort but fearing being sidelined by Trump direct talks with Putin.

Trump, speaking from Air Force One, told the gathering that he spoke to Xi and Putin about finding a peaceful end to the Ukraine war, Witkoff later said. Kushner also claimed Russia was comfortable with NATO-like security guarantees for Ukraine to end the war. The men shook hands and exchanged small talk and smiles ahead of a group photo at a gala ball on Wednesday evening. Xi and Trump hugged on the tarmac as the US president arrived in Shenzhen.

Trump Praises Special Relationship with Xi

The warm exchanges continued on Thursday. You are my friend, and we have a very special relationship, Trump said before a one-on-one meeting with Xi ahead of the trilateral talks. I think as long as you and I are in charge of things, we will never have a problem. A few hours earlier, Trump greeted Putin with a playful who is that while pointing at him and saying my friend, before they sat down for their own talks.

The Kremlin said Putin left the meeting in an excellent mood. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Trump message was received very cautiously in the room, and added that he had heard this often from Trump. His faith in Putin good will seems unwavering, although no facts confirm this at this time, Tusk said.

Following the Berlin meeting, the leaders of Germany, France and Britain issued a joint statement vowing that Russia would not be able to outlast the support of Ukraine major allies and promising Kyiv additional missile defences ahead of the winter months.