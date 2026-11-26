Liberal senator Leah Blyth has defected to One Nation one year after Barnaby Joyce quit the Nationals, as economists warn Australia risks stagflation and the US plans 20 per cent tariff hikes on China and other trading partners.

Liberal senator Leah Blyth has defected from the Liberal Party to join Pauline Hanson's One Nation, one year to the day after Barnaby Joyce quit the National Party to make the same move.

Blyth, a South Australian, had only entered the Senate in February 2025 when the former state president was appointed to replace retiring leading moderate Simon Birmingham, and was not expected to secure a winnable spot on the Liberal ballot for next year's election. Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie expressed disappointment at her fellow senator's defection and labelled the decision to abandon the Coalition during a time of economic crisis selfish.

Also read SA Senator Leah Blyth Defects from Liberals to One Nation, Blow to Angus Taylor

Blyth Defects To One Nation

Australians are struggling with some really significant and serious challenges, she told reporters, adding that people deciding to defect for their own personal political reasons is pretty self-interested. Blyth said in a press release on Thursday morning that she believed One Nation was the only viable choice. The Albanese government is running this country into the ground, she said. But I can no longer in good conscience tell Australians that the Liberal Party can save this country.

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One Nation has never shied away from confronting the uncomfortable truths facing our nation, she said. They are the only party with the bold ideas needed to turn this country around. McKenzie said the Coalition would not be distracted by Blyth's move and was focused on addressing the economic conditions facing Australians.

Economists Warn Of Stagflation

There are some serious challenges out there, and the Liberal and the National Party at a federal level are focused on solving those problems, she said, making sure at the next election Australians have a team that has the competence and the experience to turn this country around and deliver for the Australian people. Economists are warning the nation could be dragged into stagflation after inflation surged to its highest level since the US war against Iran began.

The economy has slowed under the weight of high interest rates and unemployment pushing beyond 5 per cent. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warned yesterday that things could get harder before they get easier, but said his government was determined to bring down inflation and ease interest rates.

Trump Plans New Tariffs

US President Donald Trump's administration is planning to hike tariffs on Chinese goods by an additional 20 per cent and raise import taxes on products from the EU, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other major trading partners. The new tariffs proposed on Wednesday US time are meant to discourage excessive factory output in those economies, boosted by subsidies and other trade barriers that the Republican administration says allow overseas companies to flood global markets with cheap goods and put American manufacturers at a disadvantage.

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The taxes are also intended to help replace the tariff revenues lost after the Supreme Court ruled in February that Trump could not declare an economic emergency to bypass Congress and impose across-the-board tariffs. The duties stem from investigations into the trade practices of 12 countries, the 27-member EU and the self-governing island of Taiwan. Climate talks also ended in a bitter dispute over language, with the final agreement drawing an emotional response from one participant.

A mixture of emotions, the person said. I think frustration that we and our team had worked so hard on so many items, not just at the COP itself but in the lead-up, and a strong degree of disappointment that we were so close and had done so much work.