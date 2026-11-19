Labor will slash NDIS plan managers from 1442 to no more than 20 next year, while NSW Premier Chris Minns announced payments of up to $5000 for people affected by the Bondi Beach terror attack.

Labor will slash the number of NDIS plan managers from 1442 to no more than 20 next year as the government attempts to eradicate dodgy operators by accrediting a limited number of providers.

NDIS Plan Managers Cut To 20

No more than 20 of the 1442 plan managers responsible for funnelling billions in government funding to NDIS participants will be authorised to work with half a million of the scheme's participants. People directly affected by the Bondi Beach terror attack will be eligible for payments of up to $5000 in recognition of their trauma, NSW Premier Chris Minns has announced.

Also read NSW Premier Chris Minns Accused of Government by 2GB After Policy U-Turns

Minns said no amount of money can make up for what people experienced when gunmen opened fire on a Jewish celebration at Archer Park on December 14, killing 15 people and wounding many more. For those who were there that day, the impact did not end when the attack was over, Minns said. Many are still living with what they saw and experienced, and that trauma can stay with people for a very long time.

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This payment is a recognition of what those people went through, whether they were caught up in the attack themselves or showed extraordinary courage in helping others. People who were present in Archer Park at the time of the attack, and those who volunteered to provide assistance during or immediately after the attack, are eligible. The government says police reports put that figure at about 700 people, including children.

The Jewish Communal Appeal will provide a separate $2000 philanthropic payment to the same group of primary victims, administered by JewishCare NSW. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese posed for a group photo alongside Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit overnight. The photo put Albanese in the back row while Putin stood in the front row. The appearance came amid political pressure at home for Albanese to opt out in protest of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Climate Emissions Curve Comments

Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen told the UN's climate conference it was not too late for the international community to bend the global emissions curve by embracing electrification. His comments came despite the fact the pace of Australia's renewable rollout puts its Paris Agreement climate pledge out of reach.

British broadcaster and commentator Piers Morgan has called on Pat Cummins to step down as captain of the Australian test cricket team after former cricketer Cameron Bancroft released an explosive 4000 word statement. Speaking on the Today show earlier this morning, Morgan called Cummins' press conference last week a little theatrical performance. Morgan said it was not possible a group of the world's best bowlers would have been unaware the ball they were using had been tampered with.

I never believed it at the time, I have not believed it in the eight years since, and I definitely do not believe it now, he said. Let us be honest, if Pat Cummins is still Australian captain when he comes to the Ashes in England in a few months time, he is going to have one of the most uncomfortable tours of any cricketer in history.

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I think he should do the decent thing, admit he has been lying, say, actually, this is what happened and he should resign. Bancroft alleged the whole team knew he was using sandpaper in South Africa in his 4000 word statement published last night. The statement challenges Pat Cummins' account of the scandal and contradicts former coach Darren Lehmann's claim he was not aware of the ball tampering plot.

Democrats Nominate Jeffries

In Washington, Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday to lead them in the next Congress, putting him on the precipice of becoming the nation's first black House speaker. The incoming House Democratic Caucus, elected this month to the US House of Representatives, nominated Jeffries in a closed-door, secret-ballot vote. Jeffries won 251 votes with 11 Democrats opposing him. Many incoming progressives declined to say whether they would back Jeffries after the November 3 midterm elections.

Several said they wanted a leader who would support a bold agenda to pass populist policies that candidates campaigned on. Despite some opposition, Jeffries is expected to be elected speaker when the new Congress convenes in early January. The speaker election requires 218 votes on the House floor. Democrats will have a majority of at least 257 seats, though some competitive races remain uncalled.

The speaker is a powerful position that puts its holder second in line to the presidency. Several Democrats celebrated the historic nature of Jeffries' nomination. Representative Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, who was the highest-ranking black House Democrat until Jeffries became Democratic leader, told reporters the vote was very historic.