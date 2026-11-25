Labor and the Greens agree to fine tech giants 5 per cent of global revenue for breaching digital duty of care laws, while the PM ignores Coalition calls to sack Chris Bowen and Jim Chalmers acknowledges his role in difficult economic conditions.

Tech giants including Google, TikTok and Meta will be fined 5 per cent of their multibillion-dollar global revenues for breaching the government digital duty of care laws, under a deal struck between Labor and the Greens.

The agreement was confirmed as national news coverage continued on Wednesday, November 25, with the fine representing one of the toughest penalties yet imposed on global technology platforms operating in Australia. During question time yesterday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ignored calls from members of the Coalition to sack Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen after the COP31 collapse.

Also read Albanese stands by Bowen after failed COP amid global recriminations

Treasurer Defends Economic Reforms

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has acknowledged his contributions to the economic conditions facing everyday Australians, but said the measures he had taken were necessary to reform the nation taxation and housing systems. Chalmers said he was not focused on commentary surrounding his role, telling the ABC last night that he takes responsibility for pushing hard reforms through the Parliament at the same time as people are under pressure.

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We see that reflected in the polls, and we see those polls reflected in the commentary, he said. But I am not focused on the commentary or the columns in the newspapers. I am focused on doing the right thing for the right reasons, not just acknowledging the pressures that people are under, but taking responsibility for responding to them, Chalmers said.

Chalmers said his mid-year economic and fiscal outlook, to be handed down in early December, would outline the ways in which the government planned to address the pressures on Australian households. Whether it is responding to the inflation challenge with more savings in the budget, cheaper medicines, reforming the tax system and the housing market to make it fairer for first home buyers and young people, or lifting the speed limit on our economy, he said.

AI Stocks Drag Down US Market

Stocks tied to the artificial intelligence industry are dragging the US market lower after their surge from the day before quickly fizzled, even though much of the rest of Wall Street is rising, along with confidence among Americans in the economy. The S and P 500 fell 0.3 per cent and is heading toward its eighth loss in the last nine days.

Tech stocks once again led the way lower and dragged the Nasdaq composite down a market-leading 1.3 per cent in early afternoon trade. Stocks outside of AI held up much better, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 441 points, or 0.9 per cent. The Australian sharemarket is set to slip, with futures at 5.04am AEDT pointing to a loss of 6 points, or 0.1 per cent, at the open. The ASX added 1.8 per cent.

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Nvidia AI Bubble Concerns Persist

The AI stocks weighed down Wall Street on Tuesday after Monday Nvidia-driven surge. They are the latest swings for a market that has been mostly sinking since setting its all-time high last month. The primary worry is that prices for AI-related stocks shot too high into a possible bubble and need to deflate. That carries immense consequences for the broader market and workers retirement accounts because AI companies have grown into Wall Street most influential stocks.

The surprise return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO announced does bring back a charismatic leader who championed and helped build the entire AI industry, but it does not settle the deep concerns dogging it. For one, doubts remain about whether AI can possibly produce enough profit and productivity to make the massive investments underway in data centres worth it.