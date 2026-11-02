Qantas probes Amadeus data breach as storm asthma alert issued in Victoria

Qantas is investigating whether customer bookings were exposed in a breach at global travel technology provider Amadeus, while Victoria issues a thunderstorm asthma warning and new data shows trust in politicians has plunged.

Qantas is working to establish whether any customer data was exposed in a cyber breach targeting global travel technology provider Amadeus. The airline said it has not itself been hacked but is trying to learn if its customers records have been affected.

A Qantas spokesperson said the airline had been advised by Amadeus of unauthorised access to one of its systems. Amadeus advised the issue was contained in September and we are working with them to understand the impact to any Qantas bookings, the spokesperson said. The breach came to light after a number of airlines said their customer data had been exposed. Qantas is now seeking answers on whether any of its bookings were caught up in the incident.

Also read Greens internal polling puts party ahead of One Nation in Victoria as leaders debate expands

Victorians Warned Of Thunderstorm Asthma

Victorians have been warned about epidemic thunderstorm asthma conditions in parts of the state today. Victoria Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Evelyn Wong issued an alert due to a combination of forecast high grass pollen levels and strong thunderstorm wind gusts. The conditions could see a large number of people develop asthma symptoms for a short period of time.

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Dr Wong warned people in the Mallee, North Central, North East and Wimmera districts who have asthma or spring hay fever need to be alert and prepared while the high-risk forecast is in place. The safest place to be during the strong wind gusts before and during a thunderstorm is indoors, with windows and doors closed, Dr Wong said yesterday.

In federal politics, Nationals leader Matt Canavan will look to move to the lower house, announcing he will contest the central Queensland seat of Capricornia at the next federal election. He will seek the seat following the recent announcement that current MP Michelle Landry would retire. The move potentially sets up a showdown with Pauline Hanson One Nation party.

Canavan Vows To Contest Capricornia Seat

The issue is we need to keep this seat to change the government, and I want us to continue to deliver for central Queensland, Canavan said. I do not think you will be surprised by this announcement but I am not going to die wondering. I may very well die politically, but I am not going to die wondering, he said.

New figures also show trust in Australia politicians has plunged, with fewer than half of voters believing they have a meaningful say in government. Almost three-quarters think the country has become more divided over the past year, according to the latest McKinnon Index. In New South Wales, spending on policing high-risk locations and events has surged past 50 million dollars. Property values have slumped further amid fears a downturn could worsen.