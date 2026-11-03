RBA Expected to Raise Rates to 4.85% on Melbourne Cup Day as PM Warns on Democracy

The Reserve Bank is set to lift interest rates to an 18-year high of 4.85 per cent, sparking recession fears, while the Prime Minister warns of growing dangers to democracies. A Russian strike on a Ukrainian school killed 24 people.

The Reserve Bank is expected to raise official interest rates on Tuesday afternoon to 4.85 per cent, an 18-year high, in a bid to control inflation that has remained above its 2-3 per cent target band for most of the past four years.

RBA Rate Hike Risks Recession

Financial markets and most economists predict the move, which would be the fifth increase this year. The RBA is being warned it could drive Australia into a recession and leave tens of thousands out of work. On a 30-year $600,000 mortgage, monthly repayments will have increased by a cumulative $500 if the Reserve moves on the cash rate. The decision will increase pressure on Treasurer Jim Chalmers to cut deeper into government spending.

Also read RBA Expected to Hike Rates Again as Debate on Fiscal Cuts Grows

There are growing concerns that such aggressive monetary tightening will slow the economy and push people out of work. The Reserve Bank has played a part in past recessions, most infamously in the 1990-91 downturn, ahead of which the RBA had pushed official interest rates to 17 per cent. Unemployment reached 11 per cent during that recession. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has warned that democracies are under increasing danger from violent threats and political polarisation.

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He made the comments at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), highlighting the risks facing democratic nations. The Melbourne Cup takes place at 3pm today at Flemington. Ciaron Maher, a former jockey turned Cup-winning trainer, has seven horses starting, including favourite Point of Law, the UK thoroughbred which rocketed into contention after an impressive Geelong Cup victory. Irish trainer Joseph O'Brien has five runners, including Trustyourinstinct.

Ukraine School Attack Kills 24

Between them, the two trainers have half the 24-horse field. Russian forces bombed a school in a village in Ukraine's south-eastern Zaporizhzhia region on Monday, killing 24 people, Ukraine's emergency services said. Two members of a rescue crew were among the dead in the village of Komyshuvakha. President Volodymyr Zelensky, writing on Telegram on Monday (Tuesday morning AEDT), said Russian forces initially dropped aerial bombs on a school in the village, used for distributing humanitarian assistance.

After the first air strike, there was a repeat strike with nine more bombs, directly on the shelter where people were gathered, Zelensky wrote.