UN climate talks in Antalya ended without agreement after a standoff over fossil fuels and climate finance, while Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke warned One Nation's refugee intake cut would aid people smugglers.

UN climate talks have collapsed without an agreement after a standoff between oil producing nations and countries seeking more ambitious action on climate change. The talks, led by Saudi Arabia and other oil producers on one side and Europe and like-minded nations on the other, failed to produce a final deal.

Australia's Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen, who served as president of the COP31 negotiations, told reporters the outcome was very disappointing. He said disagreements over fuels and climate finance had been the dealbreakers. Bowen commended delegations for pulling all-nighters to try to reach a deal. He said the situation coming into this COP was the most complicated and fraught geopolitical environment in living memory.

Also read Deadlocked COP31 talks in Antalya resume Sunday as Bowen faces crisis over cover text

Fossil Fuel Transition Dispute Derails Talks

An obvious issue is the transition away from fossil fuels, where some parties insisted that must be mentioned, other parties insisted that if it was mentioned they would veto. Bowen appeared during the closing plenary at the climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, alongside other delegates as the talks concluded without agreement. The negotiations ran more than two weeks and spilled two days into overtime, making it the longest COP on record.

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Turkey's conference president Murat Kurum said at the closing plenary that he could see there was no agreement and confirmed he would not advance any new text. There is nothing to do, we did all that we could, he said. There will be no new text from now on. The collapse leaves the international climate process without a consensus outcome from the Antalya summit.

The failed summit is expected to shape future negotiations on climate finance and the phased transition away from fossil fuels. The talks took place on Monday, November 23, and dominated the day's headlines. Separately, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has said One Nation's plan to slash Australia's humanitarian refugee intake would make it more likely for people-smugglers to attempt to enter the country. He told News24 yesterday the government's humanitarian refugee program is a pillar of its anti-people smuggling messaging.

Minister Warns Against Refugee Intake Slashes

Our argument has always been there is a right way to come to Australia, and there is a wrong way to come to Australia, Burke said. The right way is to apply for a visa. But, if you try to come here without a visa, we will be turning you around, and that's what we've continued to do, he said.

If you give away the humanitarian program, which effectively is what One Nation policy does, you give away one of our key arguments against people smuggling, Burke said. Pauline Hanson announced a proposal to cut Australia's annual refugee intake by 90 per cent. She also said the party would bar parent and grandparent visas.

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Economist Questions Australia Renewables Strategy

Elsewhere, a leading economist and former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank has declared that Australia would have been better off if the country had embraced coal, gas or nuclear power instead of renewables and batteries. The comments add to the ongoing national debate over energy policy and the direction of the transition. The coalition has also continued to face scrutiny over its new domestic gas reservation laws and its controversial changes to taxes and discretionary trusts.

These issues are making headlines today alongside the failed climate summit and the refugee debate.