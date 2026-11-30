US production of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia remains stagnant at just over one boat a year despite government claims of improvement. Jess Wilson is set to become Victorian Premier after a sweeping Labor defeat as the Greens signal they are ready to form opposition.

Production of the nuclear-powered submarines Australia is due to acquire from the US under the AUKUS agreement remains stagnant at just over one boat a year.

This is despite claims of improvement from the Australian government. The Pentagon confirmed the figure to this masthead. Jess Wilson is set to become the new Premier of Victoria after a sweeping Labor defeat at the state election over the weekend. Labor is bracing for near extinction-level results.

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Victoria Labor faces near extinction-level results

Greens leader Ellen Sandell says the party is ready to form the official opposition. Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and party powerbrokers Bill Shorten and Stephen Conroy have conceded economic pain and rising interest rates played a role in Labor's defeat in Victoria. Pollsters warn the economy must be turned around to stop federal Labor from suffering a similar fate.

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Former premier Daniel Andrews has defended his government's legacy and warned remaining Labor MPs they face a tough time in opposition. In rare comments on state politics since leaving parliament in 2023, Andrews congratulated Premier-elect Jess Wilson, who led the Coalition to a historic win. He urged remaining Labor MPs to stand up for the state's most vulnerable people.

In San Francisco, SpaceX has rejected reporting that Iran used Starlink satellite internet services in attacks on American forces after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran. SpaceX claimed the story was patently false. To be clear, we have no evidence either internally or from the Pentagon that Starlink was used by Iranian forces, the rocket-maker said in a post on X. Because it never happened.

SpaceX denies Iran used Starlink services in attacks

The Post reported on Saturday that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk became enraged upon learning of two unauthorised uses of Starlink that his team concluded were related to Iran's efforts against US forces. The report cited two people familiar with internal company discussions. Musk also was informed that the US military flew one-way drones on the militarised version of Starlink, called Starshield, but on a cheaper plan meant for ground operations, one of the people told the Post.