US production of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia under AUKUS remains stagnant at just over one boat a year despite government claims of improvement. In Victoria, Jess Wilson is set to become Premier after a sweeping Labor defeat, with the Greens ready to form the official opposition.

Production of the nuclear-powered submarines that Australia is due to acquire from the United States under the AUKUS agreement remains stagnant at just over one boat a year.

The Pentagon confirmed the figure, despite the Australian government's claims of improvement. In Victoria, Jess Wilson is set to become the new Premier after a sweeping Labor defeat at the state election over the weekend. Labor is bracing for near extinction-level results. Greens leader Ellen Sandell says the party is ready to form the official opposition in Victoria.

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Labor Concedes Economic Pain Caused Victorian Defeat

The result would reshape the state's political landscape after the Coalition's historic win. Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and party powerbrokers Bill Shorten and Stephen Conroy have conceded that economic pain and rising interest rates played a role in Labor's defeat in Victoria. Pollsters warn the economy must be turned around to stop federal Labor from suffering a similar fate.

Former premier Daniel Andrews has defended his government's legacy and warned remaining Labor MPs they face a tough time in opposition. In rare comments on state politics since leaving parliament in 2023, Andrews congratulated Premier-elect Jess Wilson, who led the Coalition to a historic win. He urged remaining Labor MPs to stand up for the state's most vulnerable people.

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SpaceX Rejects Reports of Iranian Starlink Use

In San Francisco, SpaceX has rejected reporting that Iran used Starlink satellite internet services in attacks on American forces after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran. The company claimed the story from the was patently false. To be clear, we have no evidence either internally or from the Pentagon that Starlink was used by Iranian forces.

Because it never happened, the rocket-maker said in a post on X. Post reported on Saturday that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk became enraged upon learning of two unauthorised uses of Starlink that his team concluded were related to Iran's efforts against US forces, citing two people familiar with internal company discussions. Musk also was informed that the US military flew one-way drones on the militarized version of Starlink, called Starshield, but on a cheaper plan meant for ground operations, one of the people told the.

AUKUS Submarine Production Stagnates Amid Defence Concerns

The report has not been independently verified by this masthead. The AUKUS submarine program remains a central pillar of Australia's defence strategy. The latest Pentagon assessment suggests delivery timelines may face further pressure if production rates do not increase. Federal Labor is closely watching the Victorian result.

Party figures have acknowledged that cost-of-living pressures and interest rate rises resonated with voters. The outcome has intensified internal debate about the government's economic messaging. Andrews, who led Victoria through the COVID-19 pandemic, said his government had delivered significant reforms. He acknowledged the party now faces a difficult period in opposition and called on his former colleagues to remain focused on helping vulnerable Victorians.

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Greens Prepare to Form Official Opposition in Victoria

Sandell said the Greens are prepared to take on the official opposition role. The party's improved position reflects a broader shift among voters in the state. SpaceX's denial adds a new dimension to reporting on Starlink's use in conflict zones. The company has consistently said its services are not intended for military use by unauthorised parties.

The Pentagon has not publicly commented on the specific allegations. Musk has previously faced scrutiny over Starlink's role in the war in Ukraine. The latest claims relate to Iran and US forces in the region. SpaceX says any suggestion of Iranian use is false.

The dual developments in defence and state politics come as the federal government prepares for its own electoral challenges. Rising interest rates and economic pain have become central political issues across the country.