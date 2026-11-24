Foreign Minister Penny Wong will deliver a major foreign policy speech defending Australia's alliance with the US and rejecting calls to scrap AUKUS. Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as chief executive 11 days after his resignation.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong will deliver a major foreign policy speech to the Senate today defending Australia's alliance with the United States and rejecting calls from within Labor to distance the country from Donald Trump's America.

She will use the ministerial statement to argue that Australians cannot abandon the US despite the turmoil surrounding the Trump administration, and she will refuse to scrap the AUKUS pact. Wong said the speech would address the anxiety many Australians feel about a rapidly changing world. The context here is that Australians are more anxious and rightly so about a world that is changing, Wong said.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Spy Scandal Resignation, Shares Surge 25%

Securing Australia Future Changing World

What I am seeking to do in the major policy statement, ministerial statement on foreign policy I am giving, is to outline how we are securing Australia's future in a world that is changing. Responding to the anxiety that I know Australians feel. The world is changing before our eyes. Wong's speech comes as she reflected on the difficulty of reaching consensus at COP summits, pointing to the failed Copenhagen conference in 2009.

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She attended COP15 alongside then prime minister Kevin Rudd, where negotiations over international responsibility for cutting emissions broke down and the conference ended without agreement. Following the failure of this year's COP, led by Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen, Wong said it took only a small minority of countries to disagree for the entire conference to break down. Conferences of the parties are hard, because they do require consensus.

If one party holds out, or if a small minority of countries do not want to agree, then you do not. And sometimes international agreement takes a long time to build, Wong told the ABC. I was in the conference in Copenhagen, that was a pretty difficult one. We did not get agreement, even though world leaders attended.

COP Summit Work Contributed Later

But we did do important work which did contribute to Paris a number of years later. So I have no doubt there was a lot of work done at this conference. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has maintained it was in Australia's national interest for Energy Minister Chris Bowen to co-host this year's COP31 in Turkey, despite the summit's negotiations collapsing.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned the country faced an economic slowdown, unemployment beyond 5 per cent and inflation stuck above 3 per cent well into the second half of next year. But he told parliament yesterday Australia would avoid a recession by delivering spending cuts in its mid-year fiscal update.

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Nvidia Reinstates Chief Executive Huang

Nvidia has reinstated chief executive Jensen Huang in a shock reversal just 11 days after he was forced to resign amid revelations he had an affair with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy. The decision marks a dramatic turnaround for the company and raises fresh questions about the circumstances surrounding his initial departure. Huang's return was confirmed on Tuesday as part of a broader leadership shake-up at the chipmaker.

US President Donald Trump said he would defer to a federal appeals court on whether the administration moves ahead with plans to detonate 68 barrels of degraded bomb-making material at an Iowa ammunition plant. The detonation of the lead azide was initially planned for Friday, but the Army has since changed the date three times following an outpouring of public concern about potential health and environmental effects.

They had planned for a detonation on Wednesday, saying the weather was most favourable that day. In a post on TruthSocial, Trump said he preferred to take care of the volatile material as soon as possible and that a controlled detonation would be much safer. The planned detonation has drawn widespread criticism from local residents and environmental groups who fear toxic fallout from the operation.

The Army has not yet confirmed a final date for the detonation as the legal challenge continues.