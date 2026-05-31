Australia Opts for Used US Submarines to Cut Costs in Aukus Deal

Australia has decided to purchase three used Virginia-class submarines instead of new ones, aiming to simplify training and reduce costs in the Aukus deal.

Australia has decided to purchase three used Virginia-class submarines instead of new ones as part of the Aukus deal, a move aimed at simplifying operations and reducing costs.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles announced the decision on Sunday at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, stating that opting for in-service submarines will streamline training and maintenance for Australian crews. While the cost of the multi-decade agreement remains estimated at at least $370 billion, Marles emphasized that this choice represents a significant financial contribution and a pursuit of simplicity.

The first Virginia-class submarine is expected to arrive in Australia in 2032, with subsequent deliveries every four years until the bespoke SSN Aukus model is ready in 2042. Meanwhile, Australia will extend the service life of its aging Collins-class submarines to maintain capabilities. The decision marks a shift from earlier plans to acquire one new and two secondhand Virginia-class submarines.

Marles explained that using a single type of in-service submarine will reduce the complexity of training and operations, as Australian crews will not need to operate two different American-made models before the Aukus-specific boats are built. The United States is currently working to double its Virginia-class production rate, which is essential for the Aukus timeline. Currently, US shipyards produce about 1.1 to 1.2 submarines per year, well below the target of 2.33 needed for the deal.

To support this effort, approximately 200 Australian tradespeople are already working at Pearl Harbor to help increase the availability of US Virginia-class submarines. Critics, however, have voiced concerns about the deal. Marcus Strom from Labor Against War called the decision an acceptance of used submarines that may never materialize for Australia, suggesting that the US primarily seeks forward operating bases against China.

Chris whiley from the Port Kembla community opposes plans for a nuclear submarine base there, fearing it will be ceded to the US Navy. As part of the second pillar of Aukus, the three countries will collaborate on developing weapons and sensors for underwater drones to protect undersea cables and conduct surveillance. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praised the progress, noting that President Trump has pushed for increased defense spending from allies.

The deal underscores deepening defense ties between Australia and the United States amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific





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