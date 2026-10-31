Australia Paraquat Decision Faces Scrutiny Over Parkinson's Link

The APVMA's June ruling allowing paraquat use under new restrictions faces criticism from experts and politicians over its links to Parkinson's disease.

The Australia n Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority ( APVMA) ruled in June that the herbicide paraquat can continue to be used in Australia with reduced application rates and closed-valve packaging, despite concerns about its link to Parkinson's disease. The decision has sparked a Senate inquiry and criticism from experts who say the authority overlooked key scientific evidence.

Paraquat and Parkinson's Disease Link

Paraquat is a highly toxic chemical that destroys plant tissue on contact and has long been associated with Parkinson's disease. A landmark 2011 study and subsequent research found that paraquat exposure is associated with 2.5 times the odds of developing Parkinson's, or 4.5 times for those who do not wear protective clothing. The APVMA ruled there was no convincing evidence of a direct causal association between paraquat exposure from approved uses and Parkinson's disease.

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However, Australian and international neurological experts have criticised the authority's review methods, particularly the omission of the 2011 study. Dr Michael S Okun, a US neurologist from the University of Florida, reviewed the authority's final report and found it risks overlooking significant scientific evidence about Parkinson's links. Okun says decades of research show repeated associations between paraquat and the disease, and important questions about chronic exposure remain unanswered.

Senate Inquiry and Political Scrutiny

Independent politician David Pocock has been a vocal critic of the ongoing use of paraquat in Australia and established the Senate inquiry into the authority's decision. After his motion for the closed-door inquiry to hold public hearings was defeated, he grilled the authority's executives at a budget estimates hearing on Tuesday night. Pocock said the APVMA's review included studies funded by major manufacturer Syngenta and considered research examining the effects of poisoning after only 30 days.

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APVMA chief executive Scott Hansen defended the review in a sometimes tense 30-minute exchange, saying the authority considered potential biases from both industry and health sector researchers. Hansen said while paraquat is banned in 27 countries across the European Union, it was the result of perceived deficiencies in regulatory frameworks rather than health concerns. The authority's decision includes a two-year grace period for products with previously approved warning labels and a phaseout on use across certain crops including sugar cane.

Impact on Farmers and Health Advocates

Grain and sugar cane growers say the new restrictions limit their use of a chemical that reliably kills weeds, helps establish crops and supports no-till practices. Grain growers Kirk and Lisa Jeitz, who run a 2,800-hectare farm near Esperance in Western Australia, say they go to great lengths to protect workers and the environment from harm. That includes using tractor cabs with carbon filters, extensive weather monitoring to avoid spray drift and strict buffer zones around waterways, native vegetation and neighbouring properties.

The imposition of lower paraquat application rates will affect weed control, soil quality and carbon sequestration due to increased cultivation, they say. The farmers have asked the committee to recognise the controls farmers already use and to ensure any changes are based on evidence, clearly explained and phased in with practical help. A submission from Parkinson's Australia says the burden of proof should lie with manufacturers to demonstrate paraquat is unlikely to cause harm.

For people like Greg Smith, a 73-year-old cattle farmer from Queensland, the debate is personal. Smith and his two older brothers often ended up drenched in weed killer while helping their father tend watermelon, capsicum and tomato crops in the 1960s. There were no worries about paraquat then – no talk of exposure risks and no thought of wearing protective gear. Over the ensuing decades, Smith's father fell ill and died suddenly, his middle brother succumbed to motor neurone disease and the eldest is undergoing cancer treatment. Smith has himself survived two types of cancer and was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2022. He believes the family's fate was sealed by poisoning from paraquat and other farm chemicals.