The Australian Government passes the Digital Duty of Care Bill with crucial Greens support, granting citizens the right to sue big tech for foreseeable harms.

The Australian Government has successfully passed the Digital Duty of Care Bill, marking a significant legislative victory that places new obligations on major technology companies to prevent foreseeable harms online. Communications Minister Anika Wells celebrated the passage of the landmark legislation as the parliamentary year concluded, describing the outcome as a major win for digital safety and consumer protection. The bill, which received essential support from the Greens, fundamentally shifts the regulatory landscape by granting Australian citizens the legal right to sue technology platforms that fail to protect users from harm.

Legislative Mechanics and Citizen Rights

The core mechanism of the Digital Duty of Care Bill requires large technology firms to actively identify and mitigate risks that could cause harm to their users. By passing this legislation, the Australian Parliament has established a legal framework where individuals can hold these tech giants accountable for negligence in their duty to protect. Minister Anika Wells expressed jubilation at the outcome, noting that the government cleared nearly all its legislative priorities without having to concede significant ground to opposition parties. The bill represents a substantial strengthening of the regulatory regime, ensuring that the onus is placed squarely on big tech to prioritize user safety.

Also read Cash and Labor Clash Over Tradwife Content in Digital Duty of Care Debate

The passage of the bill was secured through a coalition of Labor and the Greens, a partnership that was utilized for three out of the four major bills considered during the final stages of the parliamentary session. This strategic alignment allowed the government to push through contentious reforms while providing the Greens with leverage to influence other policy areas. Minister Wells was seen hugging Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young on the floor of the Senate, a moment that highlighted the collaborative, albeit transactional, nature of the agreement. The applause that broke out following the vote underscored the bipartisan relief that the legislation had finally been enacted.

Political Controversy and Coalition Opposition

Despite the legislative success, the passage of the bill sparked immediate political controversy within the Coalition ranks. Labor Senator Ellie Whiteaker faced intense backlash after making a social media post that linked the rise of tradwife content online to the new regulations. The comment ignited a heated mid-week shouting match between Minister Clare O'Neil and Liberal frontbencher Michaelia Cash on breakfast television, where O'Neil firmly denied that the legislation would ban such content. Cash continued to argue that the government could not be trusted with these powers, echoing longstanding skepticism from opposition parties regarding digital regulation.

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Before the legislation was passed, both the Coalition and One Nation had declared their intention to repeal the Digital Duty of Care laws if they were elected to power. The opposition's stance was reinforced by their criticism of the government's handling of digital safety and their broader skepticism of regulatory expansion. The controversy surrounding the bill highlighted the deep political divides in Australia regarding the role of the government in regulating online content and the extent of authority that should be granted to tech companies. Despite these objections, the government proceeded with the passage of the bill, confident in its mandate to protect Australian users.

Broader Legislative Negotiations and Economic Outlook

The support from the Greens was not limited to the Digital Duty of Care Bill, as the government also agreed to wind back a Howard-era private health insurance rebate for people aged 65 and over. In exchange, the government forgone half of the planned $3 billion in savings, a move that was secured through negotiations with the minor party. While the Greens did not secure an exemption for charitable giving under Labor's 30 percent minimum tax for discretionary trusts, they did achieve an opaque agreement regarding private jets. This agreement aims to increase registration fees for privately owned jets to compensate for the lower tax paid on aviation fuel compared to regular motorists, though specific details remain to be confirmed.

Greens leader David Shoebridge expressed satisfaction with the outcome, noting that his party successfully pushed the government to take action on tech giants and billionaires. The Greens positioned themselves as constructive partners rather than obstructionists, ending the year with a sense of achievement in their negotiations. Meanwhile, Treasurer Jim Chalmers presented an economic statement that painted a grim picture of the future, forecasting that economic conditions would worsen before they improved. The statement included flagged cuts to the public service and a reprofiling in the infrastructure portfolio, with Chalmers assuring the public that modest savings would be found in the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook.

Economic Challenges and Opposition Strategy

The economic landscape continued to pose significant challenges for the government, with inflation jumping to 4.9 percent in October. The Coalition seized on these figures, repeatedly asking Prime Minister Anthony Albanese when he would sack Treasurer Jim Chalmers for the poor economic outlook. Albanese staunchly defended his treasurer, refusing to make any changes to his cabinet despite the mounting pressure. The tension was palpable during Question Time, where Chalmers appeared disengaged while the Coalition prepared their attack lines, highlighting the growing dissatisfaction with the government's economic management.

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Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen also faced difficult circumstances, returning to the chamber still processing the implications of recent policy changes. The government's inability to shake its economic woes provided the Coalition with ample material to criticize the administration's competence. Opposition leader Angus Taylor used fresh opinion polling, which showed a lift in the Coalition's primary vote, to rally his troops and remind them of the government's declining popularity. Taylor described the Prime Minister as lying, arrogant, weak, and incompetent, arguing that Labor was on the rocks and that the Coalition had a fighting chance to win the next election.

Political fragmentation was further highlighted by Pauline Hanson hosting her second annual defector dinner, where the newest recruit, Blyth, outlined her reasons for switching allegiances. The gathering underscored the internal instability within the minor party landscape and the potential for further defections that could impact future legislative dynamics. As the parliamentary year concludes, the government has achieved its primary legislative goals, but it remains to be seen whether these wins will be sufficient to counteract the growing public dissatisfaction with the economic situation. The passage of the Digital Duty of Care Bill stands as a testament to the government's ability to secure critical support, even as it faces mounting pressure from a resurgent opposition and a challenging economic environment.