Australia Philippines Defense Pact Signs to Counter China South China Sea

Australia and the Philippines finalize a major defense pact during the ASEAN summit to enhance military interoperability and counter Chinese aggression in the South China Sea.

Australia and the Philippines are preparing to sign a significant defense cooperation agreement on Sunday, marking a decisive step in consolidating military ties against rising tensions in the South China Sea. The formalization of this pact occurs during the ASEAN summit in Manila, where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets with senior Philippine officials to discuss the expansion of reciprocal military access and intelligence sharing. This strategic move aims to directly bolster the defensive capabilities of the Philippine Navy and Coast Guard against increasing maritime pressure from Beijing.

Defense Pact Details and Mechanism

The newly crafted agreement establishes a framework for deeper integration between the armed forces of Australia and the Philippines, focusing on interoperability and joint operational readiness. It enables the reciprocal use of military facilities, allowing both nations to conduct more frequent and complex combined exercises in the region. This structural shift transforms the bilateral relationship from a standard diplomatic partnership into a genuinely strategic alliance capable of deterring external coercion.

Also read Race to Australia's first green steel entering final stages

Key components of the deal include enhanced information sharing protocols and financial support for maritime security assets. The pact facilitates the transfer of critical technology, such as surveillance drones, to help monitor Chinese naval movements and protect vital subsea infrastructure. This mechanism ensures that the Philippines can maintain a persistent presence in contested waters while receiving logistical and technical backing from Canberra.

The Quad and Regional Security Dynamics

This bilateral agreement serves as a cornerstone for a broader informal defense bloc comprising Australia, the United States, the Philippines, and Japan, often referred to by analysts as the "Squad." Recent meetings between top defense officials in Cebu have led to the establishment of a Combined Coordination Centre, designed to serve as a joint hub for building the capacity of the Philippines' maritime forces. This center will streamline intelligence analysis and coordinate responses to maritime incidents involving Chinese vessels.

Advertisement

The formation of this coordination hub is a direct response to China's expansive claims in the region, which cover nearly the entire South China Sea through its controversial nine-dash line. Despite a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague declaring China's claim legally invalid, Beijing continues to reject international maritime law. The Quad nations aim to uphold freedom of navigation and support the Philippines Exclusive Economic Zone, which extends 370km from the Philippine coast.

Stakeholder Positions and Diplomatic Tensions

Philippines Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has characterized Chinese actions in the South China Sea as the country's greatest traditional security challenge, describing them as irresponsible and escalatory. These tensions escalated recently when Chinese Ambassador to Manila Jing Quan remarked that Beijing could easily win a conflict with the Philippines, prompting a strong diplomatic rebuke from Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro. The Philippines summoned the ambassador to demand clarification, while Beijing denied any threat was intended.

Further diplomatic friction occurred after Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized a handful of Philippine politicians for attacking and smearing China, urging restraint from Manila. Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed concern over what she termed aggressions and destabilizing conduct by Chinese actors, leading Beijing to call for relevant countries to stop exaggerating tensions. These verbal exchanges highlight the fragile diplomatic environment surrounding the new defense pact.

Financial Support and Strategic Impact

Australia has already deployed over $13 million in support for the Philippine Coast Guard since April of last year, primarily providing drones and comprehensive operator training. This funding enables Philippine forces to track Chinese military drones, monitor illegal fishing activities, and safeguard critical communication cables beneath the sea. Experts from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute note that the Philippines has become pivotal for Canberra's regional balancing objectives, emerging as the state under the greatest coercive pressure from China.

Advertisement

The signing of this agreement is expected to significantly alter the security landscape in Southeast Asia by enhancing the defensive posture of the Philippines. By bundling existing support into a formalized strategic partnership, Australia aims to deter further maritime harassment by Chinese coast guard vessels. This move signals a unified front among US allies in countering Beijing's attempts to assert dominance over the highly strategic waterway, which is essential for a significant portion of global trade.