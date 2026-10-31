Australia Player Ratings: Walsh Locks Fullback Spot for World Cup Semi Final

Reece Walsh stars with four try assists as Australia's player ratings settle fullback and halves spots for the World Cup semi final next week.

Reece Walsh has locked in the Australia No 1 jersey for next week's World Cup semi final after a standout performance in Australia's 66-6 win, with the fullback producing four try assists, two line breaks and two line break assists. The match, played before the semi final stage of the tournament, saw several players strengthen their claims for starting spots, while coach Kevvie Walters faces a major decision at left centre.

Walsh Secures Australia Fullback Role

Walsh was easily Australia's most dangerous player and will not surrender the fullback spot despite Teddy's strong display against Fiji last week. The young star was also the difference in the opening game against the Kiwis, underlining his value to the side.

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The young Dolphin delivered another top-notch display, with strong carries out of his own end and some great catches under the high ball. He finished with three tries from 17 runs for 191 metres.

The Broncos powerhouse produced an improved performance, scoring a try and likely doing enough to lock up the right centre spot given Walters has picked him in all three games so far.

At left centre, the picture is less clear. The incumbent did his share of the hard yards but may not have done enough to prove why Best should be starting next week ahead of Latrell Mitchell. It is a big decision for Walters given tries will be a lot harder to come by from here on.

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Halves and Forwards Make Their Case

The Australian winger scored a hat trick and had some really good touches, though he did drop one bomb in the first half. Overall it was a very solid effort.

Munster had a bit of a slow start but found his groove as the game wore on. He finished with nine runs for 93 metres, and Australia look dangerous whenever he starts running the ball.

Dearden had a cracking game with two try assists and some really quality touches, surely doing enough to cement the No 7 jumper ahead of Sam Walker. This was the best Australia's halves have looked all tournament, and Dearden looks really comfortable playing alongside Munster.

Carrigan cannot be knocked for effort but copped some pretty heavy knocks in his first stint and may not have confirmed himself as a starting front rower in finals. He finished with eight runs for 77 metres and 14 tackles.

Harry was classy overall but was guilty of overplaying his hand on a few occasions early in the game. Those mistakes can get glossed over after a 66-6 win, but Australia need to tidy it up for next week or it could come back to bite them against better opposition.

Back Row and Bench Push for Semi Final Places

Australia's second-rower scored two tries with some powerful carries, finishing with 12 runs for 134 metres that included eight tackle busts, along with 27 tackles.

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Australia's best forward had some barnstorming carries, bagged a try and finished with the most metres of the forwards with 12 runs for 149 metres.

The next forward did what is expected of him, playing tough with and without the ball, though he was stood up on the tryline for Cook Islands' only try.

The Australian skipper produced a solid effort before he was replaced early in the second half to give Ethan Strange some game time. There were no frills, but he did his job.

Strange looked right at home as soon as he entered the game playing the ball-playing lock role, making a strong case to stay in the squad for the semi final next week.

Another bench forward did all he could to get promoted into the starting front row for the finals with 15 runs for 146 metres. The final bench option brought some much-needed energy when he came into the game, with seven runs for 69 metres, all effort.

World Cup Semi Final Selection Questions

Australia's 66-6 win over Cook Islands settled several selection debates but left Walters with a major call at left centre. Walsh's fullback display, Dearden's control alongside Munster and the forward pack's metres have given the coach a clearer picture ahead of the semi final next week.

The team will need to reduce the early errors that were glossed over by the scoreline, particularly in the halves, where overplaying the hand could prove costly against stronger opposition. With places in the final on the line, every starting spot now carries extra weight.