England leveled the T20 series against Australia with a dominant chase, as Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt powered them to victory with 41 balls to spare on the Gold Coast.

England leveled the T20 series against Australia with a dominant chase on the Gold Coast, as Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt powered them to victory with 41 balls to spare.

After Australia scrambled to 184 for eight, England vaporised the target of 185 with eight wickets in hand. Donald struck 85 from 32 balls, Salt 58 from 30, and the newly-formed Welsh opening duo put on 151 runs. Donald needed only 18 balls for his half-century and hit nine sixes overall. Salt, who had a comparatively sedate 24-ball half-century, mashed nine boundaries himself.

Also read Maldon Sea Salt admits using imported German rock salt and will review packaging

Donald and Salt Power England Chase

He was dropped on 10 and eventually fell to a fine return catch by Ben Dwarshuis. Donald eventually perished at the start of the 11th over, but the chase was already settled. Tom Banton finished unbeaten on an eight-ball 26, sealing the win with England's 16th six of the evening. Australia's innings was chaotic and unpredictable.

Advertisement

They hit 11 sixes and 13 fours. The powerplay set the tone: Mitch Marsh banged two unreal hits off Henry Crocombe before chipping one back to him, while Jake Fraser-McGurk launched three monsters before a top-edge off Sam Curran was caught by Harry Brook. James Coles had a tidy debut first over, suffered in his second at the hands of Fraser-McGurk, then ran out Sam Harper with a diving direct hit from short fine leg.

Australia Collapse Despite Late Resistance

Tim David gave Coles his first catch off the final ball of the sixth over, leaving Australia at 58 for four. Despite the collapse, Australia rebuilt through Nikhil Chaudhary and Joel Davies. Chaudhary scored 45 from 35 balls, continuing his form from Saturday's opener, while Davies struck 39 off 25. Adil Rashid tied Lachy Shaw in knots for a tortured 17-ball 10.

Sam Curran was all tricks with his changes of pace. With three balls to go, his figures were a sublime two for 11. But Dwarshuis sent all three flying into the stands, hitting three consecutive sixes to end the innings. Earlier, Ben Dwarshuis had sealed the total by hitting three massive sixes off the final three balls.

England Spinners Break Australian Flow

The final over saw Jack Edwards caught by Harry Brook for 18 off Henry Crocombe, while Joel Davis was run out by Sam Curran. England's spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson effectively broke the flow of runs. Rashid bowled three overs unchanged, taking one wicket for 13 runs. Sam Curran varied his pace, conceding only one run in his first over and five in his second.

Advertisement

Sam Harper was dismissed for three after an ill-judged run to James Coles. Davies was dropped on six by Aneurin Donald at deep backward square, a chance saved using both hands and his face. Australia won the first T20I in Melbourne on Saturday night. The series is now level, with the next match at the Gabba on Friday evening for round three.