Australia Preferred Secondhand Submarines Under Aukus, Officials Reveal

Defence officials confirm Australia always favored buying used nuclear submarines under the Aukus deal, sparking political debate over the original arrangement. Also covered: troop deployment to Poland for Ukraine training, and a University of Melbourne surveillance report.

Defence officials have disclosed that Australia's initial preference under the Aukus agreement was to acquire secondhand nuclear-powered submarines, specifically three in-service vessels, rather than the original plan involving both new and used submarines.

This revelation has sparked political controversy, with the Coalition questioning whether the original deal was imposed on the Albanese government. During parliamentary hearings, Defence Department official Shaan Quinn confirmed that Australia had always favored three operational submarines, citing benefits in training, sustainment, and maintenance. Shadow Defence Minister James Paterson challenged this, asking why the government accepted the original arrangement if it was not preferred, suggesting external pressure may have been a factor.

The exchange underscores ongoing tensions over the Aukus pact, a trilateral security agreement with the United States and United Kingdom aimed at bolstering Australia's naval capabilities. Foreign Minister Penny Wong addressed the media, defending the government's position and emphasizing the importance of maintaining the Aukus partnership. She criticized the previous Coalition administration for repeatedly changing submarine policies, which she argued created a capability gap.

"We believe chopping and changing will only set the country back," Wong stated, reinforcing the government's commitment to proceeding with the project. Meanwhile, parliamentary proceedings continued on a separate but significant domestic policy: the government's bill to modify capital gains tax and related offsets, which the opposition sought to divide. Oversight hearings also featured defence officials and the submarine agency, reflecting broader scrutiny of national security procurement.

In other national security developments, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is scheduled to meet with a foreign leader to pursue a treaty agreement and revive a policing cooperation deal, though specifics were not detailed. On the international support front, Australia announced it will deploy troops to Poland in the coming weeks to train Ukrainian soldiers, shifting from its current base in the United Kingdom as part of a Norwegian-led mission.

This move brings Australian personnel closer to the conflict zone while continuing the country's substantial aid program for Kyiv, exceeding $1.7 billion since Russia's 2022 invasion. A separate report from the University of Melbourne revealed concerns about campus free speech and surveillance. An independent inquiry, commissioned by students and academics with Greens support, found that the university altered its Wi-Fi terms in early 2025 to monitor network activity for suspected unlawful behavior or policy breaches.

The investigation concluded this change violated Victoria's Privacy and Data Protection Act, particularly in relation to monitoring a pro-Palestine protest. The university defended the policy adjustment as necessary for a secure environment, noting revisions after community feedback reissued the terms in January 2026 with clearer usage disclosures. The report documented extensive free speech restrictions since 2024 encampments, including disciplinary actions and surveillance, with some participants describing a "rightwing culture war" affecting universities.

These findings highlight ongoing debates about privacy, protest rights, and institutional oversight in Australian higher education





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