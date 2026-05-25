The final group of Australians living in a notorious Syrian camp for the families of killed and captured Islamic State militants are expected to arrive in Australia as early as Tuesday afternoon. Various charges are likely to be laid against the women, including slavery and terrorism offenses. The previous group included Kawsar Abbas and Zeinab Ahmad, who were charged with slavery offenses, and Janai Safar, who was charged with joining a terrorist organization and traveling to a declared terrorist area. The Prime Minister, Tony Burke, has stated that if the women were to commit any crimes they would face the full force of the law on their return.

The final group of Australia ns living in a notorious Syria n camp for the families of killed and captured Islamic State militants are expected to arrive in Australia as early as Tuesday afternoon.

They had been hidden away by Syrian authorities over the weekend and are believed to have flown to Doha on Monday. From there, they will be taking flights to Sydney and Melbourne, traveling with Australian passports they have held since their failed attempt to leave al-Roj in February. The Syrian government has not replied to the ABC's requests for comment about the group. The women's supporters have tried to keep a lid on information about their return.

The women had spent years in squalid internment camps after the fall of the Islamic State caliphate, with some of the children born behind the razor wire. It is unlikely the women will have a smooth return to Australia after another group of 11 flew back earlier this month. Various charges are likely to be laid against the women, including slavery and terrorism offenses.

The previous group included Kawsar Abbas and Zeinab Ahmad, who were charged with slavery offenses, and Janai Safar, who was charged with joining a terrorist organization and traveling to a declared terrorist area. The Prime Minister, Tony Burke, has stated that if the women were to commit any crimes they would face the full force of the law on their return. AFP operations preparing for returns from Syria have been in place since 2015.

In February, a woman was issued with a temporary exclusion order restricting her entry to Australia for up to two years on national security grounds. The exclusion order has raised questions about whether the woman will be allowed to enter the country, or if her lawyers will find another way. Various women have claimed innocence, stating they were tricked or coerced into traveling to Syria during the height of the Islamic State's violence.

Interviews with the ABC over several years have revealed these claims. The women had been living in camps in Syria, where they claimed they were subjected to harsh conditions. The details of the women's return will be revealed when they arrive in Australia





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