Australia Prepares for Sixth-Consecutive Men's World Cup

Australia is set to participate in its sixth-consecutive men's World Cup, with a 48-team tournament being staged across the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The Socceroos will be looking to make a strong impression in the expanded tournament, with a number of key players set to take the field.

Australia is in a sixth-consecutive men's World Cup, but this one looks a lot different to when the Socceroos golden generation made it to the knockout rounds in 2006, or the Qatar World Cup of 2022.

It's a 48-team tournament, being staged across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, with Australia drawing a host nation for the first time since the 1974 edition. The first match of the tournament gets underway at 5am on Friday (AEST) between Mexico and South Africa, while Australia plays its first match on Sunday at 2pm. ABC Sport will be live blogging every match of the tournament.

Mat Ryan and Mathew Leckie will head to a record-equalling fourth World Cup, joining Tim Cahill and Mark Milligan as the only other Australian men to achieve the feat. 18-year-old Lucas Herrington has capped off a meteoric rise over the past few months to head to his first, alongside Cristian Volpato, who only recently broke into the first team at Italian side Parma. With 104 games for Australia, Ryan is going to his fourth World Cup.

His penalty save against Saudi Arabia in his 100th appearance helped the Socceroos qualify. Ryan joined Spanish side Levante in August from French club RC Lens, and despite missing the opening two games of the season, went on to make the third most saves of any goalkeeper in the league. His performances in goal were crucial for Levante, as they pulled off a miracle escape from relegations to stay in Spain's top flight.

Interestingly, Ryan was selected for six of the eight friendlies in the build-up to the World Cup, but made just three appearances, as Tony Popovic gave opportunities to other contenders. Izzo's talent was recognised from a young age, representing Australia at under-17, -20 and -23 level. The 31-year-old played for Adelaide United, Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne Victory in the A-League, before moving to Danish side Randers in 2024.

A hip injury ruled him out of the opening four games of the season, but he's since enjoyed an uninterrupted run as Randers' first choice stopper. At 22, Patrick Beach is among the youngest members of the Socceroos squad, but has already enjoyed professional success. He was part of Melbourne City's A-League winning side in 2025. His debut for Australia came in November 2025 against Venezuela amid excellent form for City both in the A-League and the AFC Champions League.

It's unlikely Beach will see minutes for Australia at this tournament, but his selection is an indication of how highly he's rated. Popovic hinted at the future for Beach by keeping him around the Socceroos during recent international friendlies, and he started in the team's final warm up game against Switzerland. At his third World Cup, Behich has been a fixture in the Socceroos for years.

He started all four games at the 2022 tournament, and almost scored the equaliser against Argentina in the Round of 16. At 35, he's an elder statesman in the squad, but has shown no signs of slowing down. Behich scored what was ultimately the goal that sealed the Socceroos berth at this year's World Cup - a stunner against Japan in their qualifier in Perth last year.

Behich was injured or overlooked for the six friendlies Australia played in the back half of 2025, but was recalled to Popovic's squad for the March series of matches, where he made his first appearance in nine months. With more than 80 caps under his belt, Behich's experience could be vital as the Socceroos navigate the tournament.

A seemingly never-ending run of injuries has seen Bos miss 42 games for club and country since the beginning of the 2023/24 season, including seven games this season for Feyenoord. He underlined his importance to Tony Popovic and the Socceroos by scoring three goals in three games for Australia, and was instrumental in the Socceroos blowing away Curaçao in the second half of their March friendly. Bos' rise has been swift.

He signed his first professional deal with Melbourne City in 2021, and by 2023 was playing in Belgium. His move to KVC Westerloo was reportedly the most expensive transfer fee paid for an A-League player. He joined Feyenoord ahead of the 2025/26 season, and has been a regular feature in manager Robin van Persie's side, including a stunning run of form in March which saw him provide four assists in four games.

Circati has to be one of the closest things to a guaranteed starter for Popovic at this World Cup. The West Australian has been ever-present at Parma in Italy's Serie A, even wearing the captain's armband against Fiorentina in January. He's also led Australia, named captain in just his seventh appearance for the national side, becoming the youngest national captain in 44 years. Holding both Australian and Italian nationality, the Perth Glory product almost didn't play for the Socceroos.

In 2022, he was selected by Italy (his country of birth) for two Under-20s friendlies, but in June 2023 he committed to Australia, and has since become a regular fixture in the Socceroos squad





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Australia Men's World Cup Socceroos Mat Ryan Mathew Leckie Lucas Herrington Cristian Volpato

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia turns its attention to FIFA World Cup after practice gamesThe Socceroos have finished their warm-up games, and now turn their attention to Türkiye in their first World Cup match. So, what have we learned from their friendly games against Mexico and Switzerland?

Read more »

North America’s wide and wild World Cup will be an experience like no otherTeams must be prepared for challenging travel and a cauldron of heat but will also encounter fantastic fans and a beautiful football culture

Read more »

Hydration breaks in World Cup reshape soccer's rhythm and tacticsHydration breaks during the World Cup are proving to be more than player welfare measures, effectively functioning as mandatory timeouts that give coaches extra opportunities to influence play. This change impacts the traditionally uninterrupted flow of soccer, with teams like the Socceroos potentially benefiting from the tactical reset.

Read more »

Ellyse Perry Guides Australia to Five-Wicket Win Over England in T20 World Cup Warm-UpEllyse Perry hit a match-winning 64 off 44 balls to guide Australia to a comfortable five-wicket win over England in their T20 World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff.

Read more »