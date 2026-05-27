Australia Rebukes Russian Envoy Over Threats to Strike Kyiv and Warn Diplomats

Russia's ambassador to Australia was officially reprimanded after Moscow threatened strikes on Kyiv and warned foreign diplomats to leave the city. Australia joined international condemnation, calling the threats a violation of international law.

Russia s top diplomat in Australia was summoned for a formal rebuke after Moscow announced a planned series of strikes across the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, explicitly warning foreign diplomats to evacuate the city.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday declaring that its armed forces would begin consistent and systematic strikes targeting Ukrainian defence industry facilities in Kyiv. Due to the scattered locations of these facilities, the statement urged foreign citizens, including diplomatic personnel and international organisation staff, to leave Kyiv as soon as possible for their safety.

Diplomatic sources confirmed that Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials met with Russian ambassador Mikhail Petrakov in Canberra on Wednesday to convey strong condemnation over the threats. Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated that Russias continued attacks and intimidation against Ukraine are totally unacceptable. She added that these threats directed at foreign embassies and international organisations in Kyiv demonstrate Russias complete disregard for international law and civilian safety.

Australia stands steadfast in its support for Ukraine and calls on Russia to end its illegal and immoral invasion. The rebuke comes after a weekend barrage of Russian attacks involving dozens of drones and missiles that killed four people and caused widespread damage across Kyiv. Among the weapons used was the hypersonic missile Kinzhal, which can travel at 10 times the speed of sound and carry nuclear warheads.

Australia joined approximately 50 nations in issuing a statement at the United Nations accusing Russia of reaching a new and appalling level of aggression against Ukraine by further intensifying attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. The statement also condemned recent threats by Russia to diplomatic institutions and embassies in Kyiv, calling them unacceptable. Kateryna Argyrou, chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations, recounted her visit to Ukraine last month, saying she was stunned by the ferocity of Russias attacks.

She described every city under missile and drone attack, creating a feeling of Armageddon. The constant stress left people physically exhausted, with the mood shifting from resilience and defiance to sheer exhaustion. The international community continues to rally behind Ukraine, providing military aid and imposing sanctions on Russia. The conflict, now in its third year, shows no signs of de-escalation as Russia intensifies its assaults on urban centres.

Diplomatic efforts remain strained, with Russia rejecting calls for a ceasefire and insisting on its right to target military infrastructure. Meanwhile, Ukrainians endure daily bombardment, with critical energy infrastructure repeatedly hit, leading to widespread blackouts and humanitarian crises. Relief agencies struggle to deliver aid as fighting hampers access to affected areas. The situation remains dire, with winter approaching, raising fears of increased suffering.

Russias warning to foreign diplomats signals a potentially more aggressive phase, risking further escalation and endangerment of non-combatants. Australia and other nations have reiterated their commitment to holding Russia accountable for violations of international law. The UN Security Council remains deadlocked, with Russia wielding veto power. As the war grinds on, the global community watches anxiously, hoping for a diplomatic breakthrough that remains elusive





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