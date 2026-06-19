Australia Reflects on One Million Refugees Resettled Amid Workforce Integration Challenges and Rising Anti-Migration Sentiment

As Australia commemorates the resettlement of one million refugees since WWII, stories of success like the Sydney Opera House cadetship program highlight the potential for workplace integration. Yet, systemic barriers, employer misconceptions, and a global shift toward anti-migration rhetoric threaten progress. Experts warn that without sustained commitment, refugee employment initiatives could face setbacks despite the urgent need for humanitarian response.

This week, Australia marks a significant milestone: the arrival and resettlement of one million refugees since the end of World War II. The occasion highlights both the contributions of refugees and the ongoing challenges they face in integrating into the workforce.

While some employers are launching new job opportunities and training programs, there are also political and social pressures to reduce refugee intake, and certain initiatives are under threat. Among those navigating this complex landscape is Natalia Akulova, a 36-year-old mother of two who fled Ukraine in 2022. Even before the war, she had dreamed of visiting the Sydney Opera House. Just days after landing in Australia, she visited the iconic venue, which unexpectedly became a symbol of her new beginning.

"It was kind of symbol of a new life, new start and that the dreams come true in a very strange way! " she said. Despite her high-level skills and qualifications, Akulova, like many refugees, struggled to find suitable employment.

"Unfortunately, it's not that easy to find a job for refugees. Even if you have big CV with solid experience, it is still challenging to prove that your experience matters, that it is still valuable here," she explained. This month, however, she became part of the first graduating cohort of a refugee pilot project at the Sydney Opera House. The eight-week cadetship helped her build confidence in interviewing and communication skills.

The program is overseen by Prinisha Naidoo, the Opera House's senior manager of equity and inclusion.

"The primary intent of the program was around giving participants and migrant refugees the opportunity to get local experience and build some of those professional networks within Australia. The Opera House has also built cultural capability. It's been very mutually beneficial," Naidoo said. Another graduate, Waseem Michael Adam, fled Iraq with his mother due to safety fears.

Arriving in 2022 with advanced information technology skills, he also faced repeated rejections.

"In four years actually I have applied like hundreds of jobs. I didn't get a chance to be accepted in any of these jobs," Adam shared.

"It was actually a big moment in my life. It's something, let's say there are no words to describe. Yeah I'm very happy and I was very excited from deep down my heart.

" The social enterprise Community Corporate, founded by Carmen Garcia, partnered with 200 Australian organizations to create pathways for refugees. Garcia points to a key barrier: lack of local experience and employer hesitancy.

"The biggest barrier for refugees like Waseem is no local experience in Australia and no employers willing to give them a chance to prove themselves. This is why partnerships and companies that invest, like the Sydney Opera House, create a welcoming workplace, a soft landing where they can prove and demonstrate they can add value to the business," she said.

Professor Betina Skudlarek from the University of Sydney Business School notes that misconceptions about refugees-regarding visa status or skills-prevent many employers from engaging in recruitment. However, those who overcome these biases gain access to a rich talent pool. Global attitudes are shifting, and Skudlarek warns that a growing backlash against diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, particularly among U.S.-headquartered companies, could lead to scaled-back or closed refugee programs in Australia.

"I am concerned that unfortunately the current increasing anti-migration rhetoric will have negative impact for refugees and refugee employment more broadly. I hope this will not be the case, but the risk remains very real," she said. The Refugee Council of Australia echoes this concern. Senior Policy Advisor Louise Olliff describes a shift in attitudes not in a positive direction, impacting migrant and refugee communities who report rising abuse and fear.

"There is definitely a shift in attitudes and not in a great direction around migration broadly, and that has an impact on people. Migrant and refugee communities are reporting increasing abuse and some people feeling fearful to go outside. I think that's something that we really need to be looking at and addressing," Olliff said.

With global displacement reaching nearly 83 million people, according to the 2026 Global Report on Internal Displacement, Olliff stresses that this is a moment for Australia to step up.

"We are seeing global displacement growing. More and more people are forced to flee their homes. So, this is the time that Australia can and should be stepping up," she concluded





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