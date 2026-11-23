New SGS Economics data reveals Australia's rental affordability crisis is worsening, affecting higher earners. Canberra remains most affordable while Perth struggles most.

A deepening rental affordability crisis is sweeping across Australia, impacting households well beyond traditional low-income demographics. New analysis indicates that the squeeze on renters is spreading geographically and increasingly affecting people on higher incomes. This shift marks a significant deterioration in housing stability for a broader segment of the population than ever before.

Core Metrics and Capital City Rankings

SGS Economics calculates its affordability metric using median rental bonds data and household income figures. The organization determines that if the resulting index line falls below 100, rentals are considered unaffordable for households earning an average income. This specific threshold helps clarify the severity of the housing market stress across different regions.

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Canberra stands out as the most affordable capital city rental market in Australia. High average incomes in the region, combined with a strong public sector presence, contribute to this relative stability. Additionally, specific housing supply factors and policies aimed at curbing steep rental increases have supported affordability in the Australian Capital Territory.

Perth is identified as the least affordable capital city in the country. While affordability improved during the 2010s as the Western Australian mining boom wound down, rents have soared since the pandemic. Consequently, affordability has tanked, with incomes failing to increase at the same rate as rental costs, particularly for lower-income households.

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Stakeholder Positions and Regional Variations

Ellen Witte, a principal at SGS Economics, notes that while the deterioration in rental affordability has slowed for capital cities overall, specific areas continue to see worsening conditions. She highlights that the overall picture still reveals several cities where the situation is deteriorating rapidly. This divergence creates a complex national landscape with varying degrees of stress.

Melbourne is the next most affordable city after the ACT. Victoria has implemented several policy changes in its housing markets, which, combined with a weaker economic development, has had an impact on affordability. These factors have helped Melbourne maintain a position just behind Canberra in terms of relative rental stability.

Brisbane and Adelaide have followed matching trajectories, both becoming significantly less affordable since the COVID pandemic. These cities have seen consistent declines in housing accessibility for the average earner. The trends suggest a broadening issue that affects major population centers outside of the eastern seaboard hubs.

Hobart has experienced the steepest year-on-year fall in affordability. Households there are now paying more than 30 percent of their income on rent on average. Ellen Witte attributes this to rapid population growth coupled with high material costs that have prevented housing supply from responding adequately to demand.

Real-World Impact on Diverse Demographics

The average index masks severe disparities for specific demographic groups. In Sydney, average couples spend 18 percent of their income on rent, which remains within affordable limits. However, single-parent households earning a single income fall below this average, experiencing greater financial strain.

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Rent for a single-income couple with children sinks further into unaffordability. Student share houses, hospitality workers, and childcare workers also face significant challenges. Nearly half of a childcare worker's wage could go toward rent in Sydney, according to the detailed analysis provided by the research team.

Renting becomes even less affordable for pensioners and single part-time working parents on government benefits. A single person on benefits in Sydney ranks the lowest on the affordability scale. For this demographic, typical rent costs exceed their entire income, highlighting a critical gap in the housing safety net.

Emerging Trends and Future Consequences

Jackson Hills, who runs National Shelter, the organization that commissioned the research, expressed concern over the widening scope of the crisis. He noted that while affordability was previously a challenge for the bottom two income quintiles, it is now creeping into higher income groups. This trend is not limited to metropolitan locations.

New categories of workers are emerging as vulnerable populations. Childcare workers and other low to moderate income earners are struggling. Historically, a single worker could find a modest rental close to work. Now, many are weighing whether they can afford to live further away to balance their weekly budgets.

The data suggests that rental affordability is no longer an issue restricted to the most disadvantaged. It is spreading to higher income groups and regional areas. This broadening crisis indicates a structural shift in the Australian housing market that requires urgent policy attention. The impact is felt across a wide spectrum of society, from students to public sector employees.