The Australian government has imposed a two-year temporary exclusion order on two women who are among the 19 individuals linked to the Islamic State who have flown out of Syria and are bound for Australia. However, in the first test of Australia.s ability to temporarily keep an Australian citizen out of the country, the two women were left behind in Syria. The Australian government will not provide consular assistance to the women and their families who were unable to bring them back. At least some of the women who returned expect to face criminal charges, although the government has not disclosed what these might be. The latest group of returnees is expected to include two women accompanied by seven children, with one of the children having a serious medical condition. The child is not subject to the exclusion order and will be able to travel with the other mothers. However, the mother has elected not to do so and the Australian government will not provide support for her or her child. The interim Syrian government has offered to provide social support to the pair of children who were left behind. The Australian government has issued one-use-only passports to the children to ensure they are indeed Australian citizens by descent. Despite the repatriation of 19 women and children, the government has refused to bring anyone home since 2022. The move marks the first time since the end of the Islamic State caliphate in March 2019 that all Australian so-called IS brides are now out of Syria.

At least 19 Australia n women and children linked to the Islamic State have flown out of Syria and are bound for Australia . Two of the women, accompanied by their children, were left behind in Damascus.

The Australian government had imposed a temporary exclusion order on the two women hoping they might return and challenge the order. However, the women were left behind in Syria. The order will remain in place for two years unless a court strikes it down or a minister issues a return permit.

Consortium of NGOs has been responsible for sounds the child alongside the other mothers is no travelling, as the mother has elected not to do so on account of medical condition and the interim Syrian government the social support the pair will require. The Australian government will not provide consular assistance to families who left without also leaving mothers in Syria due to the high risk of terror attacks.

Human rights groups, NGO and human rights organizations are highly concerned over the potential harm of children from ISIS returnees holding ISIS perpetrator lin





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