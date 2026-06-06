Australia Reports Low Respiratory Virus Levels as Winter Begins, Following Record Flu Season

Australia's respiratory virus numbers for influenza, COVID-19, and RSV are low as winter starts, but officials urge vaccination amid concerns over declining immunity and the legacy of the 2025 Super-K flu strain.

As of June 4, 2026, Australia 's national notifiable diseases surveillance system has reported 33,559 influenza cases, 40,054 COVID-19 cases, and 50,572 cases of respiratory syncytial virus ( RSV ).

These numbers are comparatively low for this time of year, especially following the worst influenza season on record in 2025, which saw over 500,000 confirmed infections. That season was driven by a mutation of the H3N2 strain known as Super-K, which spread rapidly due to its high infectiousness. While current rates are low, health officials warn that winter conditions could change the trajectory, as colder weather drives people indoors, facilitating transmission.

Viruses can mutate, and immunity levels vary, so vigilance remains crucial. The influenza vaccine, available since April 2026, includes protection against a strain closely related to Super-K. Annual vaccination is recommended for everyone aged six months and older. Those who received a flu shot in late 2025 or early 2026 are urged to get another dose because the vaccine has been updated.

Infectious diseases epidemiologist Prof Meru Sheel emphasizes that the best time to get vaccinated is when it becomes available, but it is still beneficial to get vaccinated now in June. COVID-19 and flu vaccines can be administered simultaneously. COVID-19 vaccination is advised for all adults 18 and older and for children aged six months to 17 years with medical conditions that increase risk. Sheel also advises watching for flu-like symptoms, staying home if ill, and practicing social distancing.

RSV, which can cause bronchiolitis in young children, is also at low levels compared to recent years. The RSV vaccine is free for pregnant women, adults aged 75 and over, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 60 and over. Data from March to May 2026 show a decline in influenza vaccinations among people aged 5 to 64, dropping from over 4 million in the same period in 2025 to 3.9 million.

However, vaccinations for children under five have increased. Prof Ian Barr of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Influenza notes that combined influenza and COVID-19 vaccines are in development; Moderna's version received European approval in April 2026 for people aged 50 and older. In Australia, such vaccines must pass TGA approval and PBAC evaluation before government funding, so they are unlikely to be available this year.

The situation underscores the need for continued public health messaging and vaccination uptake to prevent a repeat of the severe 2025 season





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