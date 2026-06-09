Australia Reviews Startup Tax Break Amid Backlash; Disability NDIS Changes Criticised and US-Iran Tensions Rise

A summary of the day's top news: Australia considers exempting startups from capital gains tax changes after business outcry; disability advocates slam NDIS funding overhaul; Opposition hints at One Nation pact; US demands Iran answer after Hormuz helicopter crash; Cuba calls US sanctions a pretext for intervention.

Australia n Treasurer Jim Chalmers is reviewing a proposal that would allow innovative start-up businesses to continue using the 50 percent capital gains tax discount. This comes as the government faces pressure from business groups and investors over its budget decision to overhaul the capital gains tax discount.

The original plan was to replace the 50 percent discount with an inflation-adjusted model for all assets, but backlash, particularly from young entrepreneurs on social media, has prompted reconsideration. The government is considering letting start-ups that meet specific criteria retain the Howard-era discount, as they would otherwise face higher tax rates under the new model. The move aims to address concerns that the changes could hurt high-growth firms and productivity.

In other domestic news, disability advocates have strongly criticised the government's proposed changes to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), arguing that the funding overhaul outlined in the May budget would strip people of their dignity. The advocates voiced their objections during a parliamentary inquiry, highlighting fears that the changes could reduce support and autonomy for participants.

Meanwhile, political tensions are rising as Opposition Leader Angus Taylor indicated the Coalition would be open to forming an alliance with One Nation to remove the Labor government. While Taylor did not reject the possibility of working with Pauline Hanson, he emphasized the coalition's goal to "get rid of this rotten Labor government," a statement that could signal potential cross-bench collaborations.

Internationally, a US military helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane, with the US stating that Iran "must respond" to the incident. The two crew members aboard were rescued by a drone boat. The Strait has been a flashpoint, with Iran previously effectively closing it during its conflict with the US and Israel.

Additionally, Cuba's top diplomat in Washington, Ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera, accused the US of using sanctions against Cuban leaders as a pretext to justify military intervention. She asserted that Cuba is not a threat to the US and does not seek confrontation, while condemning the ongoing US embargo and new blockade of energy shipments to the island





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Australia Capital Gains Tax Startups Jim Chalmers NDIS Disability Advocates Angus Taylor One Nation Strait Of Hormuz Helicopter Crash Iran US Cuba Sanctions

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