Australia's 10 Cheapest SUVs: Budget-Friendly Crossovers Packed with Features

A comprehensive guide to the ten most affordable new SUVs in Australia, ranked by real drive-away prices in New South Wales. The list highlights how modern budget crossovers now offer expansive equipment lists including advanced safety tech and large infotainment systems, redefining value in the entry-level segment.

The landscape of affordable vehicles in Australia has undergone a significant transformation, with SUVs now dominating the bottom end of the new-car market. Previously, the cheapest new cars were small city hatchbacks, but today's budget-conscious buyers can access a range of compact SUVs that offer more space, higher driving positions, and advanced safety features without a substantial price penalty.

This shift reflects changing consumer preferences toward versatile crossovers that deliver practicality and perceived security. To help navigate this evolving market, a curated list identifies the ten cheapest SUVs available in Australia, ranked by estimated drive-away price for a New South Wales buyer-the most populous state-to provide a realistic cost representation. The ranking deliberately excludes temporary manufacturer discounts, which can fluctuate, ensuring a stable comparison based on standard pricing.

One model receives an honourable mention due to a current promotional price matching the ninth and tenth positions. The MG ZS exemplifies this new value paradigm, with its base Vibe grade starting at $22,990 drive-away. Despite the low entry price, it packs a comprehensive suite of technology and safety features.

Highlights include a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wired smartphone mirroring, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a full complement of driver assists: adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking (AEB), blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, a reversing camera, and rear parking sensors. Power comes from a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine (81kW/140Nm) paired with a CVT, achieving a claimed 6.7L/100km.

The Tiggo 4 from Chery, priced from $23,990 drive-away, also delivers compelling value, having won the CarExpert Choice award for Best Affordable SUV for two consecutive years. It steps up with 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, dual-10.25-inch displays, wireless smartphone mirroring, dual-zone climate control, and a similar advanced safety suite. Its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 108kW and 210Nm, with a claimed 7.4L/100km. India's Mahindra enters the affordable segment with the XUV 3XO, also starting at $23,990 drive-away.

It features 16-inch alloys, LED headlights, cloth upholstery, six speakers, dual-10.25-inch screens, wireless mirroring, and a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo engine (82kW/200Nm) mated to a six-speed automatic, consuming 6.5L/100km. However, it lacks an ANCAP safety rating and does not include AEB, though it does offer six airbags and other aids like adaptive cruise and a surround-view camera. Suzuki's Ignis, priced at $25,135 drive-away, remains available despite production ending over a year ago due to the absence of AEB.

It is the most basic offering here, with steel wheels, halogen headlights, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and no AEB or ANCAP rating. Its tiny 1.2-litre engine (66kW/120Nm) and CVT deliver exceptional fuel economy at 4.9L/100km.

Finally, the JAC J5 Track starts at $25,990 drive-away and impresses with near-premium amenities like 18-inch alloys, a 13.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless mirroring, and six speakers, making it a standout in its price bracket





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