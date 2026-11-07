Australia's 6G Spectrum Auction Looms as 5G Promises Fall Short

As 5G fails to deliver expected revenue, Australia prepares for a 6G spectrum auction. Carriers and regulators debate costs, capacity, and privacy implications for future connectivity.

More than half of mobile phones in Australian pockets are now on 5G plans, yet most users continue to stream sports matches and send photos of their children just as they did on 4G networks. The technology, originally pitched as the backbone for cloud gaming and driverless cars, has arguably failed to live up to these expectations for both consumers and telecommunications companies betting on new revenue streams.

5G Underperformance Highlights Industry Missteps

Matti Latva-aho, founder of the world's first 6G research program at the University of Oulu in northern Finland, offers a blunt assessment of what 5G has actually delivered to the public. He states that data transfer speeds are only somewhat faster than 4G, which he considers the entirety of the consumer benefit. This sentiment is echoed by local experts who note that the high expectations surrounding the fifth-generation network have largely dissipated into routine usage patterns.

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Professor Marko Leinonen at the same university demonstrated an early 5G radio head designed for 28-gigahertz spectrum. This millimetre-wave technology was ultra-fast but had such short range that it required far more towers than carriers had constructed. Consequently, customers lost trust in the coverage, and the investment proved unprofitable for operators. This technical failure mirrors similar rollouts in the US, South Korea, and Japan where infrastructure challenges hindered widespread adoption.

Carriers Shift Focus to Practical Network Improvements

Australian telecommunications firms have paid for similar high-frequency spectrum in auctions held in 2021, but the Australian Communications and Media Authority reports that rollout has been more limited and gradual than anticipated. Industry leaders argue they have learned crucial lessons from the 5G experience, prioritizing reliability over futuristic promises. Sri Amirthalingam, chief technology officer at Optus, emphasizes that customers do not adopt new technologies simply because the industry assigns them a new number.

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Amirthalingam argues that adoption occurs only when a technology materially improves something customers care about. Giovanni Chiarelli, his counterpart at TPG Telecom which operates Vodafone, recalls the excessive science fiction narratives surrounding 5G. TPG approached the upgrade as a method to make its network faster and less congested, which is where the majority of customers perceived the actual difference in their daily digital experience.

6G Technical Capabilities and Privacy Concerns

Looking ahead, 6G will operate on new frequencies just above those used by home Wi-Fi and is designed with artificial intelligence built directly into the infrastructure. Unlike previous generations that react to congestion, the 6G network aims to predict traffic surges and reroute data before users notice delays. This includes handing phones over to satellites when towers reach capacity, a feature designed to maintain connectivity in densely populated areas like stadiums or train stations.

A new feature called sensing uses radio signals to detect environmental changes, with carriers pitching it for spotting floods and bushfires. However, this capability raises significant privacy issues because the same technology can track people. Telstra technology executive Channa Seneviratne noted that 6G could allow the network to observe the movement of people, traffic, and drones. Ming Ding from CSIRO's privacy technology group warned that 6G could sense individuals without them using the network, creating risks of continuous monitoring without public knowledge.

Spectrum Allocation Challenges and Financial Implications

The battle lines for 6G are already being drawn as the ACMA and the federal government decide how much spectrum carriers can receive. Spectrum functions like lanes on a motorway, where more lanes allow more traffic before speeds slow down. The three major carriers state they each need a 200-megahertz block to launch competitive 6G networks from 2029, totaling 600MHz. However, the ACMA has currently set aside up to 515MHz, creating a potential shortfall for at least one operator.

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Luke Coleman, chief executive of the Australian Telecommunications Alliance, advocates for combining this band with the neighbouring lower 7GHz band for a single auction. The ACMA plans to release a consultation paper on licensing by the end of this year. An independent report commissioned by the ACMA estimates that keeping the spectrum they already hold will cost Telstra, Optus, and TPG about $6.8 billion over six years. Analyst Alvin Lee warns that this bill will impact future investment, a view supported by Chiarelli who states that every dollar spent on spectrum is a dollar not spent building networks.

As consumer group ACCAN chief executive Carol Bennett notes, these regulatory decisions will shape Australian connectivity well into the 2040s. She dismisses any device marketed as 6G-ready in the immediate future as mere marketing spin. The industry now faces the task of balancing massive infrastructure costs with genuine consumer benefits, ensuring the next generation of mobile networks delivers on promises that 5G left unfulfilled.