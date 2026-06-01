Australia's Anti-Abortion Movement Gains Momentum

The rise of One Nation in Australia has given a boost to anti-abortion groups, who are now more vocal in their efforts to restrict reproductive rights.

One Nation 's rise in Australia has given a boost to anti-abortion groups, who are now more vocal in their efforts to restrict reproductive rights . The groups are using various tactics, including introducing bills in state parliaments and organizing rallies, to chip away at abortion access.

The Australian anti-abortion movement is drawing inspiration from the US, where a wave of anti-abortion laws has been passed in recent years, including the overturning of Roe v Wade in 2022. The movement is also using misinformation and disinformation to make its case, with some activists claiming that sex-selective abortion is a major issue in Australia, despite evidence to the contrary.

The Australian College of Midwives and other organizations have spoken out against the efforts to restrict abortion, saying that they will create real harm for women and undermine decades of progress towards women's rights





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