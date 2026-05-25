Australia's anti-corruption head steps down amid questions over past ties to military

Paul Brereton, the head of Australia's National Anti-Corruption Commission, has resigned two years before the end of his term amid long-running questions over potential conflicts of interest, following his past experience as a war crimes investigator.

Paul Brereton , the head of Australia 's anti-corruption body, has resigned two years before the end of his term amid long-running questions about potential conflicts of interest.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission and the reason behind Brereton's resignation cannot be separated from his past experience as a war crimes investigator. The NACC commissioner's resignation has raised questions in parliament about his ties to the military and his decision to step aside in October 2025 from corruption referrals of a nature that defined him





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Australia Anti-Corruption Military Ties War Crimes Investigator Paul Brereton National Anti-Corruption Commission

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