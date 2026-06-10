Australia's Apartment Solar Push Gains Momentum Amid Strata and Bureaucratic Hurdles

Despite government grants and innovative technologies like Allume Energy's SolShare, less than 3 percent of Australian apartments have rooftop solar compared to 35-40 percent of detached homes. New South Wales and Victoria lead with rebate programs, but strata law differences and volunteer coordination continue to slow widespread adoption.

A drive to enhance rooftop solar access for Australia 's 2.5 million apartment residents is gaining traction, yet owners continue to encounter obstacles from strata committees and government red tape.

Approximately 35 to 40 percent of detached homes have rooftop solar, placing Australia among global leaders, but for apartments the adoption rate is below 3 percent according to industry estimates. Over the previous two years, the New South Wales and Victorian governments, with federal backing, have introduced grant programs to help apartment blocks install solar panels. A notable example is Edmond Yan's three-storey 1960s apartment building in Waverton, Sydney, which installed panels last October.

The NSW Solar for Apartment Residents scheme contributed roughly $23,000 toward the total $58,000 cost, making the decision easier for the owners' corporation. Instead of using solar solely for common areas, the building selected Allume Energy's SolShare system, which distributes the 26-kilowatt rooftop array among its 12 apartments. Yan explained that common power consumption is minimal because there is no lift or central hot water, only nighttime lighting, so the daytime benefit of solar without batteries is negligible.

The grant covered nearly half the installation cost, significantly reducing residents' electricity bills. Yan reported a 38 percent drop in usage over six months compared to the previous year, saving about $250 on his bill. He also installed an electric vehicle charger in his parking spot, connected to his apartment's supply. Melbourne-based Allume Energy launched SolShare in 2019 and currently faces no direct competition.

The unit can allocate solar energy fairly between five and 60 apartments, with SolShare 2, supporting batteries, debuting this month. Allume's installations nearly doubled in the past year, reaching 6,654 Australian apartments as of June 1, with 3,182 added in the last 12 months. Co-founder and CEO Cameron Knox said rebates spurred uptake in Victoria and NSW-its largest market. He noted that while the states compete in many areas, they now compete on the number of connected apartments.

NSW's higher apartment density and strata legislation, which allows sustainability measures with just a 50 percent vote, facilitate adoption compared to Victoria's 75 percent requirement. Industry groups have urged Victoria's parliamentary renewable energy inquiry to adopt the NSW model. Yan's neighbors overwhelmingly supported the installation once assured of roof structural capacity. Owner-occupiers saw clear benefits, while landlords were convinced of property value increases.

The building coincidentally avoided other capital works expenses. Victoria's Solar Homes Program covers about 76 percent of costs, funding 2,736 apartments since February 2024 with another 754 pending; 1,115 were installed in the past 11 months. A Solar Victoria spokesperson said 46 percent of installations served rental apartments. NSW's rebate program, active since February 2025, offers grants up to 50 percent of costs plus extra funding for designated suburbs, funding 165 buildings or 3,000 apartments as of May.

These figures remain modest against total solar growth, which reached 4.1 million Australian households last month per SunWiz. Looking at NSW's 49,000 strata schemes with five or more lots, Solar Choice CEO Jeff Sykes expects similar national numbers. Solar Citizens CEO Heidi Lee Douglas emphasized that organizing solar for an apartment building requires substantial volunteer effort from residents, presenting an ongoing challenge despite incentive programs





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