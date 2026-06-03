Australia's AUKUS Submarine Plan Shifts to Three In-Service Virginia-Class Boats Amid Terminology Turmoil

Australia has revised its AUKUS submarine acquisition strategy, securing three in-service US Virginia-class submarines instead of two used and one new. The change, justified as a simplification of fleet types, has drawn parliamentary criticism over confusing "optimal pathway" rhetoric and concerns about cost and US reliability.

Australia has adjusted its AUKUS submarine acquisition plan, now set to receive three in-service Virginia-class submarines from the United States instead of two used boats and one new vessel.

The government maintains that securing three second-hand submarines, which will arrive in the prime of their operational lives, simplifies the future fleet and was always its preference, but this shift has sparked intense parliamentary questioning and criticism over the confusing terminology and evolving strategy. Defence officials have been forced to explain why the so-called "constrained optimal pathway" was altered, with Greens Senator David Shoebridge accusing AUKUS of "destroying the English language" after Defence Secretary Meghan Quinn suggested there could be multiple optimal pathways.

The original 2023 plan would have seen Australia operate four different submarine types concurrently-the aging Collins class, two in-service Virginia-class boats arriving in 2032 and 2035, and a new Virginia-class submarine in 2038-which raised concerns about logistical complexity and cost. The new arrangement means only two types will be in service at once, as the Collins class phases out, and officials argue that improved US submarine maintenance now allows the release of a third in-service vessel, which is more valuable than a new build because it is already proven and requires no initial shakedown.

The government acknowledges the counter-intuitive nature of claiming older submarines are superior but insists they offer immediate capability with decades of life remaining. The accelerated timeline, with the first nuclear-powered submarine now expected just over five years away, comes with a staggering price tag of up to $96 billion by 2036, massive infrastructure projects, and a training surge.

Political skepticism persists, especially among Labor supporters uneasy about deeper entanglement with an unpredictable US administration, while the rapid advancement makes the AUKUS project feel increasingly real and riskier





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AUKUS Submarines Virginia-Class Defence Nuclear-Powered Australia-US Constrained Optimal Pathway Richard Marles Meghan Quinn Collins Class

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