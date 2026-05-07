Australia's Battery Recycling Crisis: Investigation Reveals Systemic Failures

An investigation into Ecocycle, Australia's largest battery recycler, reveals allegations of missing waste and evaded audits, highlighting a desperate need for regulatory oversight.

The Australia n public is generally predisposed to support environmental initiatives, with millions of citizens diligently depositing used batteries into collection bins at major retailers like Coles, Woolworths, Aldi, and Bunnings.

However, a disturbing investigation has cast a shadow over these efforts, suggesting that the systems meant to protect the planet may be failing. At the center of the controversy is the Ecocycle group, the largest battery recycler in Australia, which is accused of persistently evading the very audits that would verify its processing claims. The methods used to uncover this deception were particularly revealing; AirTag tracking devices were secretly embedded in batteries and placed in Ecobatt collection bins.

Instead of arriving at the company's primary processing facility in Melbourne, the data indicated that the waste was diverted to a suburban scrapyard known for a troubled environmental track record, where the materials effectively vanished. This indicates a systemic failure in how waste is tracked and processed, leaving the public to wonder if their efforts to recycle are merely performative. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the regulatory landscape.

The Battery Stewardship Council, a government-backed entity responsible for the national B-Cycle scheme, has admitted a staggering lack of oversight. The council conceded that it cannot verify the ultimate fate of approximately 10,000 tonnes of batteries collected by Ecocycle. While Ecocycle has attempted to deflect these accusations, claiming that regulators found no recent issues and accusing competitors of spreading lies, the company's history tells a different story.

Past infractions include fines for breaches at Victorian facilities and a report from 2020 highlighting dangerously sloppy work practices at their Sydney e-waste hub in St Marys. This pattern of negligence mirrors the infamous REDcycle disaster, where thousands of tonnes of soft plastics—intended for recycling—were instead stockpiled in warehouses and forgotten, leaving the public feeling betrayed and skeptical of green claims.

The repeat of such failures suggests that the wider recycling industry in Australia lacks the necessary oversight to prevent corporate negligence and greenwashing. The stakes for battery recycling are far higher than mere corporate reputation; it is a matter of urgent public safety and economic security. With the proliferation of electronic devices, Australia is facing a crisis of battery waste.

In states like New South Wales and Victoria, the instability of lithium batteries leads to frequent and devastating fires in waste streams. Meanwhile, the leakage of toxins from alkaline and nickel-metal hydride batteries poses a long-term threat to soil and water quality. With the average Australian utilizing roughly 13 batteries annually, the volume of waste ending up in landfills is immense.

Despite this, the government has poured millions of dollars into these schemes, with the Victoria and Western Australian governments providing nearly 4 million dollars to Ecocycle. The failure to ensure that these funds and the public's trust are managed with integrity is a critical failure of governance.

For recycling to be a viable pillar of a circular economy, there must be absolute transparency and rigorous enforcement of standards to ensure that the promise of a greener future is not just a marketing facade but a verifiable reality





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