Australia's Best Weekend Escapes: New Itineraries and Island Getaways

Discover curated short-break itineraries, island stays, and affordable holiday spots across Australia in this essential 52 Weekends Away guide.

The annual 52 Weekends Away issue has launched, offering readers a comprehensive guide to new and reimagined holiday destinations across Australia. Editor Melissa Stevens has curated a collection of properties designed to suit various leisure preferences, ranging from romantic retreats to group gatherings and wildlife-spotting adventures. The publication aims to help travelers optimize their leisure time by featuring locations that have been personally tested by the writing team.

Curated Stays Across Australia

Writers from the publication have traveled extensively throughout the country to ensure that every recommended spot meets rigorous standards for quality and experience. While affordability remains a primary criterion for selection, the guide also includes options for those wishing to indulge in luxury experiences for themselves or their loved ones. This balance ensures that travelers of all budgets can find suitable accommodations for their next mini-break.

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New Short-Break Itineraries

A significant addition to this year's edition is the introduction of several short-break itineraries. These guides are designed for travelers who wish to extend their escape beyond a standard weekend. The inclusion of these structured plans allows visitors to maximize their time at these destinations, transforming a simple long weekend into a more epic and fulfilling journey.

Lady Elliot Island Conservation

The guide highlights the ongoing stewardship of Lady Elliot Island on the Great Barrier Reef. Peter Gash has served as the custodian of this remote island paradise for 21 years, dedicating his efforts to its conservation. His daughter, Amy Gash, is now continuing his legacy by managing the island and maintaining the environmental protections that have been established over the decades.

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Amy Gash represents a new generation of custodians for the region. Her involvement ensures that the conservation efforts pioneered by her father continue to thrive. This multigenerational commitment to the island highlights the importance of sustainable tourism and environmental protection in Australia's marine areas.

Michael Theo's Personal Goals

The publication also features insights from Michael Theo, an actor and neurodiversity advocate. Having gained fame as a reality television star, Theo is now focused on two main goals: pursuing his career in acting and being a dedicated husband. He shares his perspectives on what he longs for in life and his vision for his future spouse.

Theo also addresses misconceptions in the workplace regarding neurodiversity. He discusses what employers often get wrong about neurodivergent individuals. His contributions provide readers with a deeper understanding of his personal journey and his advocacy work. This adds a layer of social consciousness to the travel-focused content.

Life Lessons and Cultural Commentary

Beyond travel, the issue includes a variety of lifestyle and cultural features. These include advice on modern etiquette, such as sharing chairs in cafes, and reflections on life lessons learned at age 60. The content also explores complex topics like football club culture and its impact on men's relationships with women, featuring commentary from Jelena Dokic.

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Other sections cover political analysis, including Chris Bowen's critical moment, and comedian Dara Ó Briain's perspectives. The publication touches on serious societal issues, such as the aftermath of internet pile-ons and the intersection of power, politics, and crime. These diverse topics provide a well-rounded reading experience for those interested in current events and personal development.