Metricon Moves Head Office to Notting Hill as Metro Office Leasing Jumps 30 Per Cent

Metricon, Australia's biggest home builder, is shifting its head office to CareSuper's Ferntree Business Park in Notting Hill after 25 years in Mount Waverley. Colliers data show metro office leases rose 30 per cent to 154,000 square metres in 2026.

Metricon, Australia's biggest home builder, is moving its head office to CareSuper's Ferntree Business Park in Notting Hill. The company has been based at Fife Capital's Gateway Business Park in Mount Waverley for about 25 years.

It has been Australia's biggest home builder for 10 years, according to Housing Industry of Australia data. Metricon is likely to become even more dominant since Japanese-owned builder Sumitomo Forestry took a 51 per cent stake last year. The Sumitomo group also includes Henley Homes, the Scott Park Group and Wisdom Homes. Together they built 8038 houses in 2025-26.

Also read Screen Australia’s returns hit record low as local films flop

Metricon Moves Head Office to Notting Hill

Metricon has naming rights to its new building, which is now 95 per cent leased. Other major corporate tenants include Schneider Electric, Dahlsen Building Centres and Fujitsu. The 8200-square-metre deal was handled by Colliers' Victorian boss Rob Joyes and Ash Dean. The deal marks a return to health for the metropolitan office market.

Colliers data show the number of metro leases done during 2026 increased 30 per cent to 154,000 square metres, with some notable uplift in the size of deals. We're seeing a clear shift in demand from businesses wanting to be closer to lifestyle precincts, with better amenities and more sustainable buildings, Joyes said. This is one of the largest metropolitan deals this year and a sign of what's to come.

Advertisement

Dean said: We're also seeing a wave of relocations from residential home builders across the outer east. Thomas Archer Homes recently committed to 1200 square metres at 37 Dunlop Road in Salta's Nexus business park. Carter Grange is leasing 1452 square metres at 315 Ferntree Gully Road.

Major Retailers and Developers in Melbourne Property Market

Next month, Kmart is relocating its 18,000 square metre headquarters to One Middle Road at Chadstone Shopping Centre. Adairs has also committed to 3630 square metres there, joining national retailers Officeworks, Bodyshop, Shaver Shop and The Cotton On Group. Two South Melbourne development sites are up for sale under instructions from their mortgagees. One is owned by embattled Indian-Australian investor Rupinder Brar.

The other is owned by James Zhang's Australian Property Holdings. Records show Brar paid $19.9 million for the car park at 200-204 Wells Street in 2020. An earlier sale to collapsed developer Steller for $23.4 million failed to complete. Wells Street Development, the company Brar used to buy the car park, was placed into receivership with KordaMentha last month.

The site sits amid a forest of new residential towers and has a permit for a 17-level building designed by Bates Smart. Colliers agents Jozef Dickinson and Philip Heberling have the listing but declined to be drawn on the likely price. The recent sale of 175 Sturt Street in Southbank provides some guidance. Records show Ash Williams' Evolve Group paid $16 million in June for the 2070 square metre site.

That is about $7729 per square metre, making Wells Street's 1538 square metres worth around $11.88 million. There is yet more property in the Australian Property Holdings portfolio. A 620 square metre site at 61-65 Palmerston Crescent, South Melbourne will be sold via a mortgagee auction on December 9. The Chinese-capital backed development group collapsed late in 2024.

Australian Property Holdings Asset Sales Continue

It had spent around $500 million on buildings and sites across the eastern suburbs and the CBD over a 10-year period. Rising interest rates and construction prices ended the group's $1 billion development slate. The South Melbourne site comes with an existing planning permit for a 10-level office designed by Clarke Hopkins Clarke. A fresh design by Cera Stribley for a 10-level apartment development would require planning approval.

Advertisement

Records show APH's Xin Hai City (65 Palmerston) paid $6.78 million in 2018. Its two mortgages are held by the Pallas Group. The site is next door to a 69-room hotel at 51-59 Palmerston Crescent, which APH also owned and was one of the first properties the group tried to off-load mid-2024. Records show the hotel settled in January for $15.8 million to a Macau-based investor, Dehou Capital.

It had been for sale at around $24 million. Cushman and Wakefield's Daniel Wolman, Oliver Hay, Hamish Burgess and Leon Ma are running the campaign. The development site is expected to fetch between $4-5 million. The corner shop in Malvern which housed the Dolls Hospital for the past 35 years has sold to an investor for $1.9 million.

The hospital closed during the year after 144 years dedicated to mending and repairing broken dolls. It moved to Malvern in the 1990s but was a fixture in the Royal Arcade from the 1880s until 1975. The shop at 25 Claremont Avenue, near Malvern Station, was originally up for lease after the hospital closed, but the campaign was converted to a sale. DBRE Property's Andrew McLaren and James Davie handled negotiations.

There was a lot of interest from both potential tenants and buyers, McLaren said. Records show it last changed hands in 1973 for $37,500. It is likely to get a refurbishment before it is up for lease again. In a sign of the times, architectural lighting specialist Sphera is moving out of Richmond to the northern suburb of Preston.

Design Businesses Relocate to Melbourne Suburb Preston

First the artists and art galleries moved to Preston. Now the design industries are following. The suburb's industrial pocket is starting to gentrify in the way Cremorne and Collingwood did 10 years ago. Design, lighting, furniture and creative businesses are taking space alongside more traditional industrial occupiers.

Sphera supplies lighting to architects, designers and engineers across the construction sector. It has taken a lease on 853 square metres of space at 17-21 Raglan Street, paying around $158,000 a year. Sphera is shifting from 2 Bromham Place, Richmond, in a deal struck by GrayJohnson's Rory White. White said: We're seeing more and more design-focused groups coming into Preston from the inner city.

Sphera follows Moth Design at 2 Albert Street. Ten years ago these businesses were in Richmond, Collingwood and Cremorne. They've been priced out, and Preston has the new stock, the floor plates and the access they need.