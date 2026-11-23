Discovery of 29 unmarked graves at Queensland's Sunnyside plantation reveals the hidden history of enslaved South Sea Islanders. This article explores the blackbirding trade, the community's fight for recognition, and the urgent need to remember those who died on plantations.

A new chapter in Australia's painful history has been unearthed in the heart of the nation's sugar country, bringing the legacy of the South Sea Islander community into sharp focus. Descendants of the thousands of men, women, and children coerced into labor on Queensland farms are demanding that the truth about the country's history of slavery be fully acknowledged and remembered. This revelation centers on the Sunnyside plantation near Bundaberg, where the remains of enslaved individuals were found buried beneath the grass, hidden from public view for more than a century.

Uncovering the Graves at Sunnyside Plantation

The site known as Sunnyside is a former sugar plantation located just outside the Queensland port city of Bundaberg, one of the primary hubs of the sugar industry and the blackbirding trade. The property has been owned by the family of former federal Labor MP Brian Courtice for over a century, providing a stark contrast between the stately Queenslander home and the dark history beneath the soil. About thirty meters from the veranda, a rectangular patch of buffalo grass framed by a timber fence hides the remains of twenty-nine South Sea Islanders.

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The discovery was marked by a poignant moment when a descendant of the enslaved workers used spray paint to mark the locations of the graves on the grass. She identified thirteen graves in the front row, ten in the second, and six in the third. Upon reaching the fourth grave in the front row, she pointed out that it was significantly smaller, indicating the burial of a child. This act of marking the ground served as a powerful affirmation that these individuals would no longer be forgotten, directly countering a history of erasure and neglect.

The Mechanics of Blackbirding and Labor Exploitation

Blackbirding was the practice by which Indigenous Pacific Islanders were coerced, tricked, or kidnapped to provide labor on Australian sugar cane plantations, particularly in the humid northern regions of Queensland. The term itself was derived from the transatlantic slave trade, reflecting the violent and exploitative nature of the system. At least fifteen thousand South Sea Islanders died on these cane fields, succumbing to a combination of overwork, malnutrition, and exposure to diseases brought to Australia from Europe.

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The mortality rate for these forced laborers was approximately twenty-five percent, a staggering statistic that underscores the lethal conditions of their employment. Individuals like Harry Tanner, who was born in 1855 on Tanna Island in Vanuatu, were abducted and stripped of any rights or recognition as Australian residents. Neither Harry nor his son Robert, who was Graham Tanner's grandfather, had any legal standing, with Arthur James "Hobie" Tanner even being described on an unofficial birth certificate as the son of a slave.

Oral Histories and Community Advocacy

For the Australian South Sea Islander community, this dark past is held close, preserved in oral histories passed down through generations despite the lack of official documentation. Graham Tanner, speaking from a table overlooking the river in Bundaberg, emphasized the direct lineage and trauma inherited by his family. He noted that the islanders were treated as slaves and buried exactly where they dropped, with their deaths rarely recorded because they were often never taken to hospitals for treatment.

Tanner highlighted that there would be thousands buried in Bundaberg alone, where large plantations like Fairymead and Bingera were located. He extended this claim to other major sugar regions, stating that thousands more are buried in Mackay, Innisfail, Cairns, and Maryborough. The physical labor of these generations is still etched across the landscape, visible in the miles of dry-rubble walls hand-stacked from volcanic basalt rocks cleared from the red soil by enslaved hands.

Heritage Recognition and Historical Injustices

The burial ground at Sunnyside was added to the Queensland heritage register in a year marking 150 years since the trade began, yet the official records tell a truncated story. The plantation's original owner had only officially registered seven deaths, a fraction of the twenty-nine graves identified by the community scans. When reading the names of the registered deceased, then Solomon Islands Prime Minister Gordon Darcy Lilo identified that three likely came from New Caledonia, two from the Solomons, and two from Vanuatu.

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The remaining twenty-two individuals, including the child, remain nameless in the official registry, their identities lost to the sanitization of history. Brian Courtice noted that the past had been completely sanitized, and without the old farmers telling his grandfather about freshly dug graves, the site would have remained unknown. The two towering fig trees and the dry-rubble boundary wall, built by enslaved people, were also listed during this heritage update, though oral history suggests a man was hanged from one of the branches after an altercation.

Consequences for Modern Recognition and Memory

The revelation of these graves has significant implications for how Australia understands its economic history and the foundations of its sugar industry. The physical terrain of the region, dominated by green, brown, and yellow paddocks and rumbling cane trains, stands as a testament to the forced labor that built the local economy. The lack of death certificates for many islanders means that their final moments were not just unrecorded but actively erased from the national narrative.

As the community continues to advocate for full recognition, the story of Harry Tanner and the unnamed residents of Sunnyside serves as a reminder of the human cost of sugar production. The descendants' insistence on marking the graves and sharing their stories represents a critical step toward correcting the historical record. It is a call to acknowledge that the wealth and development of regions like Bundaberg were built on the backs of enslaved people who were denied their humanity and their histories.