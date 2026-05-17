Australia’s Cam Smith Is One Shot Off Final Leader in US PGA Championship

A report on the final round of the US PGA Championship, including the battle between Australian Cam Smith and Alex Smalley for the Wanamaker Trophy, and Rory McIlroy's comeback in the championship.

The big news is that Australia’s Cam Smith is just one shot off overnight leader Alex Smalley after an outstanding front nine in the final round of the US PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania.

The Aussie is five-under par in the tournament after shooting three birdies on the front nine. He is battling off the tee but is well in the tournament with the inexperienced Smalley just holding off Justin Thomas, who is in the clubhouse at -5, Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, Canada’s Nick Taylor, Spain’s Jon Rahm and Germany’s Matti Schmid. Rory McIlroy is lurking on -4 thru seven holes and Scottie Scheffler is -2 thru 17 holes so is out of the race.

Rory McIlroy’s quest for more golf history is back alive after the dual Masters champ stormed into the PGA Championship title contention on a chaotic moving day in Pennsylvania. McIlroy briefly snatched the clubhouse lead with a birdie-filled third-round four-under-par 66 to continue his remarkable comeback after languishing in a tie for 105th on Thursday





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US PGA Championship Aronimink Golf Club Cam Smith Alex Smalley Rory Mcilroy Scottie Scheffler

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