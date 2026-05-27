Australia's child protection system at risk of becoming financially untenable

Australia's child protection system is at risk of becoming financially untenable, with costs having almost doubled over the past decade despite outcomes remaining stagnant. Researchers are calling for a national prevention strategy, a national minister for children, a focus on investment strategies and a summit that includes all levels of government and services across education, health and early childhood.

Australia 's child protection system is at risk of becoming financially untenable, with costs having almost doubled over the past decade despite outcomes remaining stagnant. Federal government spending on child protection increased from $5.4 billion to $10.2 billion between 2014-15 and 2023-24, an analysis from Deakin University, the Australia n Catholic University and partner universities found.

The number of child protection investigations nationally held more or less steady over the same period, from 20.2 investigations per 1000 children to 20.9 investigations. Deakin Lifespan Institute postdoctoral research fellow Claudia Bull said major reform was needed in how funding was spent.

The high cost was in part due to prioritising out-of-home and residential care - the spending for which increased from 56.5 per cent to 64.9 per cent nationally - and that this was coming at the expense of intensive family support services. The study found that children aged 12 months and under who were socioeconomically disadvantaged and living in remote or very remote areas had the highest rate of confirmed child abuse reports and that more than 50 per cent of children who had already been the subject of an investigation were investigated again.

Researchers said more study was needed into emotional abuse, which had grown as a percentage of all confirmed child protection notifications, from 43.1 per cent to 57 per cent. Daryl Higgins, director of the Australian Catholic University's Institute for Child Protection Studies and a co-author of the study, said the system might be too risk-averse, warning that while it exists to protect children, it can also cause harm.

Higgins is calling for a national prevention strategy, a national minister for children, a focus on investment strategies and a summit that includes all levels of government and services across education, health and early childhood. In 2023, Kids First Australia, which works to improve the lives of children and young people, commissioned an evaluation of the Early Help Family Services Model, which focuses on family coaching and early intervention.

The evaluation, conducted by the Victorian government, found 93 per cent of families who used the model were diverted from having contact with child protection. A spokesperson for federal Minister for Social Services Tanya Plibersek said the government agreed there needed to be a greater focus on early intervention and prevention, and while states and territories were responsible for the child protection system, the Commonwealth was taking an active role.

Ministers agreed to four priorities: common risk assessment processes for children; workforce and sector capability; investment in Aboriginal community-controlled organisations; and system integration. The council is due to report back by the end of the year. A Victorian government spokesperson said the state had made significant reforms to improve the lives of vulnerable children and families, and backed that with more than $4.8 billion.

This year's budget also invests $164.7 million for early intervention services to help families to stay safely together





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Australia Child Protection Financial Untenable Costs Doubled Outcomes Stagnant National Prevention Strategy National Minister For Children Investment Strategies Summit Education Health Early Childhood

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