Australia's Diphtheria Outbreak: 226 Cases, 7.2M Funding for Remote Indigenous Communities

Australia is facing its largest diphtheria outbreak since national reporting began, with health authorities attributing the surge to falling vaccination rates. The outbreak is concentrated in remote Indigenous communities, with the disease affecting the skin or respiratory system. The disease can quickly become life-threatening and may not respond to treatment if the toxin has spread. The Australian Government has announced a $7.2 million funding package to help contain the outbreak. The funding will go towards extra doctors and nurses in the Northern Territory, booster vaccinations, treatment, securing more vaccines and antibiotics, and supporting Aboriginal health organisations.

Diphtheria outbreak linked to falling vaccination rates : Australia faces its largest outbreak since records began, with remote Indigenous communities hardest hit. The increased cases come as childhood immunisation rates fall to the lowest level in five years.

The Australian Medical Association president says falling immunity rates are driving the surge. A $7.2 million funding package was announced to help contain the outbreak, including extra doctors and nurses, booster vaccinations, and treatment





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Diphtheria Outbreak Australia Highest Number Of Cases In Decades Falling Vaccination Rates Remote Indigenous Communities Emergency Funding

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