Australia's East Coast to See Showers Return as Weather Pattern Changes

After a series of wet weather conditions disrupted major cities, Australia's east coast is anticipated to be covered in showers as the weather pattern changes. The onset of the showers is expected on Thursday, with the most likely times of showers along the east coast.

Showers are set to return to Australia's east coast after a brief patch of sunshine disrupted days of rain, with wet weather pummelling parts of the country and dampening major cities such as Sydney .

Skies were mostly clear across the eastern coastline on Wednesday after nine days in a row of showers. Showers are set to target the Nelson Bay area during Thursday, with the most likely times of showers from Thursday evening for Sydney and Wollongong. According to Sky News Weather, Sydney and Wollongong are expected to have only a chance of showers during the day on Thursday.

Weather forecast across Australia shows Sydney experiencing a partly cloudy day with a high chance of showers and Melbourne seeing a cloudy day with only a slight chance of a shower. Adelaide and Canberra are also expected to experience different types of weather on Thursday.

Adelaide is likely to record a 10-degree low and climb to a high of 20 degrees throughout the day, while Canberra is likely to see temperatures plummet to a low of just two degrees but also experience morning fog and frost





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Australia's East Coast Showers Weather Pattern Changes Melbourne Sydney Canberra Adelaide

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